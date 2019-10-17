Technology News
Moto G8 Renders Leak to Suggest Triple Rear Cameras, Launch Date Tipped for October 24

Moto G8 isn't likely to come without the laser autofocus system that is expected to feature on Moto G8 Plus.

17 October 2019
Moto G8

Photo Credit: Mobielkopen

Moto G8 appears to have a waterdrop-style display notch

Highlights
  • Moto G8 design has been hinted through the leaked renders
  • The phone seems to have a USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Motorola would unveil Moto G8 in Brazil on October 24

Moto G8 has been leaked through some press renders that hint at its triple rear camera setup and a waterdrop-style display notch. An invite has also surfaced online. It suggests that the Moto G8 will launch in Brazil on October 24 -- alongside the Moto G8 Plus that was also rumoured recently with a similar triple rear camera setup. The Lenovo-owned company is likely to unveil the Moto G8 Play and Moto G8 Power in addition to the Moto G8 and Moto G8 Plus to offer upgrades to its existing Moto G7 family.

Dutch blog Mobielkopen has leaked the purported press renders of the Moto G8. The renders suggest that the new Moto G-series phone will come with a gradient back panel. The triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash module is also visible clearly in the leaked renders.

The camera setup has two sensors on a capsule-shaped housing that also includes the LED flash. However, the primary sensor seems out of the camera housing -- just above the rest two sensors. The text available on the renders suggests that the rear camera setup of the Moto G8 would include a 117-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, though the resolution of the sensors hasn't been provided.

At the front, the Moto G8 appears to have the waterdrop-style display and a thick chin -- without the Motorola branding. The phone also seems to have a USB Type-C port at the bottom and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top.

moto g8 render full view mobielkopen Moto G8

Moto G8 leaked render shows its front, back, and side views
Photo Credit: Mobielkopen

 

The overall design featured in the leaked renders of the Moto G8 looks similar to that of the rumoured Moto G8 Plus. The Moto G8 would come without the laser autofocus module that's visible on the leaked renders of the Moto G8 Plus, though.

In addition to the renders suggesting its design, the Moto G8 launch date has been tipped by the Dutch blog through the invite image. The formal event would take place in the City of Mexico at 9am CDT (7:30pm IST) on October 24.

We're yet to see rumours highlighting the specifications of the Moto G8. Nevertheless, considering its rumoured launch next week, some sources would soon emerge with raw details.

Meanwhile, the Moto G8 Plus is rumoured to come with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS display and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone is also said to have a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor and include a 4,000mAh battery.

Moto G8 Renders Leak to Suggest Triple Rear Cameras, Launch Date Tipped for October 24
