Mystery Motorola Phone Leaked in Photos, May Be Moto G8

Photos of a new upcoming Motorola phone have cropped up online, and it is uncertain as to which phone this may be. In the images, the phone is seen to sport a notch-less display – a first for Motorola. It cannot be the Motorola One Zoom or the Motorola One Action as the phones have been leaked on multiple occasions in the past with a waterdrop-style notch and a hole-punch camera respectively. It could be possible that the leaked photos are of the flagship Moto G8 which is expected to launch next year.

Tipster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) has taken to Twitter to share two photos of an upcoming Motorola phone. He is unsure of what this phone is going to be called, so we're left to speculate. The photos show the front panel of the phone, and it is seen to sport a slight chin at the bottom of the display housing the Motorola logo. At the top, the phone doesn't have a notch or bezel or a cut-out to house the selfie camera. The device has the volume and power buttons housed on the right edge. This suggests that this upcoming mystery Motorola phone may sport a pop-up selfie camera or some other mechanism to take selfies and make video calls. The photos could be of the Moto G8, which is slated to launch next year.

This could also be a completely different device slated to launch in a new series that Motorola may launch this year itself. We cannot be sure and hopefully Motorola will put us out of our misery soon. As of now, Motorola is hosting an event in India on August 23, and the Motorola One Action is expected to launch then.