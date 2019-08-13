Technology News
loading

Mystery Motorola Phone Leaked in Photos, May Be Moto G8

The phone may have a pop-up mechanism for the selfie camera setup.

By | Updated: 13 August 2019 17:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mystery Motorola Phone Leaked in Photos, May Be Moto G8

Photo Credit: Twiiter/ Evleaks

Motorola is working on a notch-less phone

Highlights
  • Two photos of the upcoming Motorola phone were leaked online
  • Tipster is unsure of the name of the phone
  • It could be possible that it’s a completely different phone

Photos of a new upcoming Motorola phone have cropped up online, and it is uncertain as to which phone this may be. In the images, the phone is seen to sport a notch-less display – a first for Motorola. It cannot be the Motorola One Zoom or the Motorola One Action as the phones have been leaked on multiple occasions in the past with a waterdrop-style notch and a hole-punch camera respectively. It could be possible that the leaked photos are of the flagship Moto G8 which is expected to launch next year.

Tipster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) has taken to Twitter to share two photos of an upcoming Motorola phone. He is unsure of what this phone is going to be called, so we're left to speculate. The photos show the front panel of the phone, and it is seen to sport a slight chin at the bottom of the display housing the Motorola logo. At the top, the phone doesn't have a notch or bezel or a cut-out to house the selfie camera. The device has the volume and power buttons housed on the right edge. This suggests that this upcoming mystery Motorola phone may sport a pop-up selfie camera or some other mechanism to take selfies and make video calls. The photos could be of the Moto G8, which is slated to launch next year.

This could also be a completely different device slated to launch in a new series that Motorola may launch this year itself. We cannot be sure and hopefully Motorola will put us out of our misery soon. As of now, Motorola is hosting an event in India on August 23, and the Motorola One Action is expected to launch then.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Display Awarded A+ Rating by DisplayMate, Sets 13 Quality Records in Review
iPhone Lightning Cable Transformed Into Hacking Tool Using an Implant: Report
Mystery Motorola Phone Leaked in Photos, May Be Moto G8
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Fingerprint Lock Feature Finally Comes to Android
  2. Mi A3 Set to Launch in India on August 21, Will Be Available via Amazon
  3. India’s Biggest Cinema Chains Respond to Jio ‘First-Day-First-Show’
  4. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  5. Realme 5 Pro With 48-Megapixel Main Camera to Launch on August 20
  6. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G Tops DxOMark Rankings, Aces Selfie Test Too
  8. Mi Super Sale Kicks Off, Price Slashed on Several Redmi Phones
  9. Realme 5 to Launch in India on August 20, Flipkart Reveals
  10. Jio Fiber Commercial Launch Date and Other Announcements at Reliance AGM
#Latest Stories
  1. Zomato's Deepinder Goyal Says West Bengal Strike Not Related to 'Food or Religion'
  2. 2019 iPhone Models Tipped to Release Simultaneously Following Launch Next Month: Report
  3. Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Launch Sees It Quietly Delete Ads Mocking Apple for Removing the Headphone Jack
  4. Backend Vulnerabilities Found in Top 5,000 Free Android Apps: Report
  5. Google Begins Rollout of Local Fingerprint, PIN-Based Authentication for Web Services on Android Phones
  6. Chandrayaan-2 to Leave Earth Orbit Tomorrow After Trans Lunar Insertion
  7. HTC to Launch New Smartphone in India on August 14, Flipkart Reveals
  8. Fortnite Star Ninja Left Twitch. Then It Recommended Porn to His Followers.
  9. Jio Fiber to Expand Broadband Market, Will Help Airtel: Fitch
  10. LG G7 ThinQ Android Pie Update Starts Rolling Out in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.