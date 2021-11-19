Technology News
loading

Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G31 Allegedly Spotted on BIS, Hinting at India Launch

Moto G71 is reportedly listed on BIS with the model number XT2169-1.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 November 2021 13:07 IST
Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G31 Allegedly Spotted on BIS, Hinting at India Launch

Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G31 were launched globally very recently

Highlights
  • Moto G71 is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC
  • Moto G51 was spotted on BIS with model number XT2171-2
  • Moto G31 is the most affordable variant of the lot

Motorola announced a slew of G-series smartphones globally just a day ago, and a tipster says at least three of them are Cato India. Moto's new launches includethe Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41, and Moto G31. Now, some of these new smartphones have been spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) hinting that it may launch in the Indian market as well. The Moto G71, Moto G51, and Moto G31, were allegedly seen on the BIS site. Moto G71 has a triple rear camera setup and a Snapdragon 695 SoC. On the other hand, the Moto G31 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

Tipster Yash has spotted three Motorola models on BIS hinting at their imminent launch in the Indian market. The model numbers are XT2169-1, XT2171-2, and XT2173-2. The tipster claims that the Moto G71 is listed with the model number XT2169-1, the Moto G51 is allegedly listed with the model number XT2171-2, and the Moto G31 is listed with the model number XT2173-2. There is no clarity on when these models will launch in India. Motorola has teased no information regarding the launch of the new G-series models.

Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G31 specifications

The new Moto G71, Moto G51, and Moto G51 all run on Android 11. Moto G71 and Moto G31 feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and 409ppi pixel density. On the other hand, the Moto G51 features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The Moto G71is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 128GB.

Moto G51 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Pro SoC, paired with 4GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 64GB and can be further expanded using a microSD card. Lastly, the Moto G31 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 4GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at up to 128GB and can be further expanded using a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Moto G71, Moto G51, and Moto G31 comes with a triple rear camera setup which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, Moto G71 and Moto G51 feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera. At the front, Moto G31 will feature a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

All three phones support 5,000mAh battery. Moto G71 comes with Turbo Power 30 fast charging, and the Moto G51 and Moto G31 come with 10W charging support. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi ac. The Moto G51 and Moto G31 also come with 3.5mm audio jack support.

Motorola Moto G71

Motorola Moto G71

Display 6.40-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Advertisement
Motorola Moto G31

Motorola Moto G31

Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G31, Motorola, BIS
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
LG Announces Nvidia GeForce Now Game Streaming, Apple Music App for Its webOS Smart TVs
Facebook Tests New Controls to Allow Users to Customise Content in News Feeds

Related Stories

Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G31 Allegedly Spotted on BIS, Hinting at India Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Bitcoin, Ether Prices Plunge as Crypto Market Drops Sharply
  2. Shiba Coffee Company Burns SHIB Tokens for Every Bag of Coffee It Sells
  3. Oppo A55s 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  4. OnePlus 10 Series Launch Timeline, Renders Surface Online
  5. MediaTek Takes on Qualcomm With Flagship SoC for Premium Android Phones
  6. Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Pro+ Models Tipped to Launch in India Early Next Year
  7. Apple's Self-Driving Electric Car Said to Debut in 2025
  8. BGMI Lite Version Could Be in Development, Gamers Asked Why They Want It
  9. Learn How to Highlight and Remove Duplicates in Google Sheets
  10. Here's How You Can Lock Your Facebook Profile
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Tests New Controls to Allow Users to Customise Content in News Feeds
  2. Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G31 Allegedly Spotted on BIS, Hinting at India Launch
  3. LG Announces Nvidia GeForce Now Game Streaming, Apple Music App for Its webOS Smart TVs
  4. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Specifications Leak Suggests Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera
  5. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Flagship SoC With Arm Cortex-X2 CPU Launched: All Details
  6. Vivo Y76 5G Launch Date Set for November 23, Will Come With Triple Rear Cameras; Other Specifications Leak
  7. Instagram Under Probe by US State Attorney Generals Over Its Effect on Children
  8. Spotify is Expanding the Availability of Live Lyrics Feature to All Users Globally
  9. Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu See Big Drops as Global Crypto Market Cap Slides 5 Percent
  10. Xbox Chief Says Evaluating Relationship With Activision After Reports of Sexual Harassment, Gender Inequality
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com