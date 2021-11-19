Motorola announced a slew of G-series smartphones globally just a day ago, and a tipster says at least three of them are Cato India. Moto's new launches includethe Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41, and Moto G31. Now, some of these new smartphones have been spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) hinting that it may launch in the Indian market as well. The Moto G71, Moto G51, and Moto G31, were allegedly seen on the BIS site. Moto G71 has a triple rear camera setup and a Snapdragon 695 SoC. On the other hand, the Moto G31 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

Tipster Yash has spotted three Motorola models on BIS hinting at their imminent launch in the Indian market. The model numbers are XT2169-1, XT2171-2, and XT2173-2. The tipster claims that the Moto G71 is listed with the model number XT2169-1, the Moto G51 is allegedly listed with the model number XT2171-2, and the Moto G31 is listed with the model number XT2173-2. There is no clarity on when these models will launch in India. Motorola has teased no information regarding the launch of the new G-series models.

Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G31 specifications

The new Moto G71, Moto G51, and Moto G51 all run on Android 11. Moto G71 and Moto G31 feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and 409ppi pixel density. On the other hand, the Moto G51 features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The Moto G71is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 128GB.

Moto G51 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Pro SoC, paired with 4GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 64GB and can be further expanded using a microSD card. Lastly, the Moto G31 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 4GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at up to 128GB and can be further expanded using a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Moto G71, Moto G51, and Moto G31 comes with a triple rear camera setup which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, Moto G71 and Moto G51 feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera. At the front, Moto G31 will feature a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

All three phones support 5,000mAh battery. Moto G71 comes with Turbo Power 30 fast charging, and the Moto G51 and Moto G31 come with 10W charging support. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi ac. The Moto G51 and Moto G31 also come with 3.5mm audio jack support.