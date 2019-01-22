NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto G7 Series Launch Expected at Motorola Event Set for February 7 in Brazil

, 22 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Moto G7 Series Launch Expected at Motorola Event Set for February 7 in Brazil

Photo Credit: Ishan Agarwal/ MySmartPrice

Leaked renders of the Moto G7 (left) and Moto G7 Plus (right)

Highlights

  • Motorola has sent out invites to local publication for a February 7 event
  • Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus expected to launch
  • The price of the Moto G7 series is tipped to start from EUR 149

Moto G7 lineup has suffered several leaks so far, and launch date was always pegged to be somewhere around MWC 2019. The Moto G7 Power was also spotted on sale at a Brazilian retail store recently, and now the company is finally looking to make things official, and launch the Moto G7 series way earlier than MWC 2019. Motorola has sent out media invites to publications in Brazil, confirming a local launch event on February 7. While the invite doesn't specify the name of the smartphone, it is largely expected to reveal the Moto G7 series in Brazil first.

Lenovo-owned Motorola has sent out press invites to local Brazilian media, as shared by TechTudo, and the poster confirms the event is set to be held on February 7. The invite shows a woman taking a selfie, hinting at front camera upgrades on the Moto G7 series. The invite's tagline reads, "What matters most to you?" and this could be an additional hint at the camera improvements. The event is scheduled to be held in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Motorola is largely expected to launch four variants - Moto G7, Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Power, and Moto G7 Plus. The Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus are tipped to sport dual rear camera setups, waterdrop-shaped notch, and a rear fingerprint scanner. The Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power are expected to sport wider notches, single rear camera setups, and a rear fingerprint scanner as well.

The Moto G7 Play is expected to come in Gold and Blue colour options, be priced at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 12,100), and is tipped to be the most affordable variant of the lot. The Moto G7 Power is tipped to be priced at EUR 209 (roughly Rs. 16,900) and come in Black and Lilac Purple colour options. The Moto G7, on the other hand, is expected to come in Black and White colour options, and the Moto G7 Plus is reported to come in Red and Blue colour options.

Past leaks suggest that the Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus may be powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC, the Moto G7 Play may be powered by the Snapdragon 632 SoC, and the Moto G7 Power may be powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support as well.

Ahead of its launch, the Moto G7 Power has also already been spotted on sale at a retail store in Brazil. The 3GB RAM option is being sold for BRL 1,399 (roughly Rs. 26,000), and the retail box suggests that the smartphone sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display, is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor, packs a 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage, 12-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera as well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G7, Moto G7 Price, Moto G7 Specifications, Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Play Price, Moto G7 Play Specifications, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 Power Price, Moto G7 Power Specifications, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Plus Price, Moto G7 Plus Specifications
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Apple Says Employees Donated $125 Million in Charity in 2018 Through Its 'Giving' Programme
Tata Teleservices Merger With Bharti Airtel Gets NCLT Approval
Moto G7 Series Launch Expected at Motorola Event Set for February 7 in Brazil
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Carnival
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Dropped From Stairs, Used as a Skate in Latest 'Test Videos'
  2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Prices, Colour Options, Storage Models Revealed
  3. WhatsApp Globally Limits Forwards to 5 Chats to Curb Rumours
  4. Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Sales: The Best Deals on Mobile Phones
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Galaxy M-Series Launch Date & More News This Week
  6. Vivo Y89 With 6.26-Inch Display, Snapdragon 626 SoC Launched
  7. Top Free Android VPN Apps are Leaking Your Data, Study Finds
  8. Moto G7, Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 Plus Renders and Price Leak
  9. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Said to Launch in India at This Price Point
  10. Kingdom Hearts 3 Release Date Broken Internationally
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.