Moto G7 lineup has suffered several leaks so far, and launch date was always pegged to be somewhere around MWC 2019. The Moto G7 Power was also spotted on sale at a Brazilian retail store recently, and now the company is finally looking to make things official, and launch the Moto G7 series way earlier than MWC 2019. Motorola has sent out media invites to publications in Brazil, confirming a local launch event on February 7. While the invite doesn't specify the name of the smartphone, it is largely expected to reveal the Moto G7 series in Brazil first.

Lenovo-owned Motorola has sent out press invites to local Brazilian media, as shared by TechTudo, and the poster confirms the event is set to be held on February 7. The invite shows a woman taking a selfie, hinting at front camera upgrades on the Moto G7 series. The invite's tagline reads, "What matters most to you?" and this could be an additional hint at the camera improvements. The event is scheduled to be held in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Motorola is largely expected to launch four variants - Moto G7, Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Power, and Moto G7 Plus. The Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus are tipped to sport dual rear camera setups, waterdrop-shaped notch, and a rear fingerprint scanner. The Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power are expected to sport wider notches, single rear camera setups, and a rear fingerprint scanner as well.

The Moto G7 Play is expected to come in Gold and Blue colour options, be priced at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 12,100), and is tipped to be the most affordable variant of the lot. The Moto G7 Power is tipped to be priced at EUR 209 (roughly Rs. 16,900) and come in Black and Lilac Purple colour options. The Moto G7, on the other hand, is expected to come in Black and White colour options, and the Moto G7 Plus is reported to come in Red and Blue colour options.

Past leaks suggest that the Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus may be powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC, the Moto G7 Play may be powered by the Snapdragon 632 SoC, and the Moto G7 Power may be powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support as well.

Ahead of its launch, the Moto G7 Power has also already been spotted on sale at a retail store in Brazil. The 3GB RAM option is being sold for BRL 1,399 (roughly Rs. 26,000), and the retail box suggests that the smartphone sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display, is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor, packs a 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage, 12-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera as well.