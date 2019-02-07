Motorola Moto G7 series is largely expected to launch at an event in Brazil today. The Moto G7 series is tipped to entail four variants - the Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Power - and all the variants are expected to launch today. The event is scheduled to begin at 10am local time (5.30pm IST), and users can stream the live event on Motorola's social channels. The Moto G7 series is tipped to run on stock Android Pie, and the Moto G7 Plus is expected to be the most premium of the lot.

The Moto G7 series launch event will begin at 10am local time (5:30pm IST) in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Users can live stream the event on Motorola's social channels, and you can confirm your attendance here. You can also follow Motorola Brazil's Twitter handle to get updates on the live stream just ahead of the launch. The company is also taking registrations of interest on the company's website, and you can head here to register.

The Moto G7 series has been leaked on numerous occasions. The Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus are tipped to sport dual rear camera setups, waterdrop-shaped notch, and a rear fingerprint scanner. The Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power are expected to sport wider notches, single rear camera setups, and a rear fingerprint scanner as well.

As for rumoured prices, the Moto G7 is expected to go on sale in the European markets at EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 24,400), while the Moto G7 Plus will debut at EUR 360 (roughly Rs. 29,300). The Moto G7 Play is claimed to go on sale at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 12,100), whereas the Moto G7 Power is said to be made available at EUR 209 (roughly Rs. 17,000).

The Moto G7 Play is tipped to come in Gold and Blue colour options, while the Moto G7 Power is tipped to come in Black and Lilac Purple colour options. The Moto G7, on the other hand, is expected to come in Black and White colour options, and the Moto G7 Plus is reported to come in Red and Blue colour options.

Moto G7 specifications (expected)

According to recent leaks, the Moto G7 may sport a 6.24-inch full-HD+ (1080x2270 pixels) display. It will be powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC and include 4GB RAM, 64GB of built-in storage, and 3,000mAh battery. It will also come with a dual-camera setup on the back with a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 lens as well as an 8-megapixel front shooter with an f/2.2 lens. The phone is also reported to come with USB Type-C port, 4G LTE support, Bluetooth 4.2, and 3.5mm audio jack.

Moto G7 Power specifications (expected)

The Moto G7 Power will reportedly come with a slightly smaller 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) screen, the same octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. As evident by the name of the phone, the highlight of the Moto G7 Power is going to be its battery, which the leak indicates will be 5,000mAh in capacity. The company will also be bundling its TurboCharger with the phone for quick charging. Other specifications of the smartphone will include 32GB of inbuilt storage with an expansion slot, a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 lens, and an 8-megapixel front shooter with f/2.2 lens. Like other Moto G7 phones, the Moto G7 Power will also run on Android 9 Pie. It is tipped to be the heaviest model among all Moto G7 phones with a weight of 193 grams.

Moto G7 Play specifications (expected)

The Moto G7 Play will pack the smallest screen out of all Moto G7 smartphones at 5.7-inch with HD+ (720x1512 pixels) resolution. The phone will be powered by octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC. The base model of the phone will include just 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. Among other specifications, the Moto G7 Play will come with a 3,000mAh battery, 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 lens, and 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 lens. On the software front, the phone will have Android 9 Pie on-board.

Moto G7 Plus specifications (expected)

The Moto G7 Plus will feature the same 6.24-inch display as the Moto G7. It will, however, be powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. The phone is tipped to come in two variants - one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage, and the other with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Both will have support for expandable storage via microSD card slots. .Among other specifications, the dual-camera setup on the back of the phone will house a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The front shooter will include 12-megapixel sensor and an f/2.0 lens. Like the Moto G7, the phone will also pack a 3,000mAh battery. The Moto G7 Plus may also feature support for 27W TurboPower charging and is expected to also boast of optical image stabilisation for reducing the blurry effect in images and videos caused by the movement of the hands.