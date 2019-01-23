As we head to closer the reported Moto G7-Series launch date, a number of purported Moto G7 live images as well as a new set of promotional renders have leaked online. The alleged live images and newly leaked renders are in line with what we have seen so far from previous leaks and rumours. Separately, the full key specifications of all Moto G7-Series phones have purportedly appeared online. The Moto G7 family is rumoured to include the Moto G7, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Plus.

Tech blog 91Mobiles has published the alleged live images of the Moto G7 smartphone, which it claimed to have obtained from a reliable source. The images give us a decent look at this upcoming smartphone and confirm a number of previously leaked details, including the presence of dual camera setup on the back as well as rear fingerprint sensor. The photos also show the waterdrop notch. In the meanwhile, leaked promotional renders top the same design as well as the USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack on the bottom of the phone.

Moto G7 will reportedly feature a 6.24-inch full-HD+ screen

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Further, a leak published on Slashleaks claims to offer the key specifications of all the rumoured Moto G7-variants. There is no way to verify the authenticity of this leak, but it lines up with what we have seen so far in other leaks and rumours.

Moto G7 specifications (expected)

The post on Slashleaks tips that the Moto G7 smartphone will reportedly feature a 6.24-inch full-HD+ (1080x2270 pixels) screen. It will be powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 3,000mAh battery. Other specifications will purportedly include a dual-camera setup on the back with a 12-megapixel primary sensor with a f1.8 lens and 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f2.2 lens as well as an 8-megapixel front shooter with f2.2 lens. The phone is said to be running on Android 9 Pie out of the box and will pack 64GB of inbuilt storage with an expansion slot.

A report on tech blog Android Pure, which has shared the leaked renders of the Moto G7, has corroborated these specifications and noted that the phone will also come with USB Type-C port, 4G LTE support, Bluetooth 4.2, and 3.5mm audio jack.

Moto G7 Plus specifications (expected)

The Moto G7 Plus will pack the same 6.24-inch screen as the Moto G7, but it will be powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. The phone's RAM, operating system, storage as well as the battery details are also said to be the same as the Moto G7, however the Moto G7 Plus will pack a seemingly better imaging capabilities. The dual-camera setup on the back of the phone will house a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f2.2 lens. The front shooter will include 12-megapixel sensor and f/2.0 lens.

Moto G7 Power specifications (expected)

The Moto G7 Power will reportedly come with a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) screen, octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC, and 3GB of RAM. As evident by the name of the phone, the highlight of the Moto G7 Power is going to be its battery, which the leak indicates will be 5,000mAh in capacity. The company will also be bundling its TurboCharger with the phone for quick charging. Other specifications of the smartphone will include 32GB of inbuilt storage with an expansion slot, a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 lens, and an 8-megapixel front shooter with f/2.2 lens. Like other Moto G7 phones, the Moto G7 Power will also run on Android 9 Pie.

Moto G7 Play specifications (expected)

The Moto G7 Play will sport the smallest screen out of all Moto G7 smartphones at 5.7-inch with HD+ (720x1512 pixels) resolution. The phone will be powered by octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM. The phone will also pack 3,000mAh battery, 13-megapixel rear camera with f2.0 lens, and 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 lens. On the software front, the phone will have Android 9 Pie on-board.

Motorola is said to be hosting an event on February 7 in Sao Paulo, where it is expected to unveil the Moto G7 smartphones. With the supposed launch event just over two weeks away, we wouldn't have to wait very long for all the official details.