Lenovo's Moto G6 series was just launched in June this year, and we have already started seeing serious rumours and leaks around the Moto G7 range. An alleged new, high-quality press render of the upcoming Moto G7 has now surfaced online that gives us a closer look at the phone's design elements. As per the render, the smartphone will sport a waterdrop-style display notch, a departure from its currently symmetrical approach, and Motorola branding on the significantly sized bottom chin.

The leaked press render, posted by Mr. Gizmo, shows off the alleged design of the upcoming Moto G7. While a small notch seems to be an attempt to increase screen-to-body ratio, a large bottom chin has been added to incorporate Motorola's standard branding. On the back, a horizontally placed dual rear camera bump can be seen along with possibly a physical fingerprint sensor placed inside the Motorola ‘batwing' logo. The render also shows what looks like the glass back of the Moto G7, which is expected to support wireless charging. The Moto G7 could be launched later this year or early next year.

Additionally, this new render is in line with one leaked last month, courtesy tipster OnLeaks. The phone is expected to get a USB Type-C port as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Moto G7 series is expected to arrive with four models - standard Moto G7, Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Plus, and Moto G7 Power.

Moto G7 specifications

A leak from last month had revealed some of the alleged specifications of the upcoming Moto G7. The phone is expected to run Android 9.0 Pie, and sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display. It will likely be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, the Moto G7 is expected to sport a dual rear camera setup with a primary 16-megapixel sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor. On the front, it will reportedly sport a 12-megapixel selfie camera. Details for both the cameras are not clear as of now. The phone is expected to get a 3,500mAh battery under the hood, with support for Turbo Charge fast charging and 10W wireless charging.