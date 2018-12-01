Moto G7 line rumours have been circulating for a while now and we have already seen reports regarding the Moto G7 and Moto G7 Play. A new reports suggest that the series may also get a Moto G7 Power handset with a large battery. The Moto G7 Power has now reportedly been certified by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and several details about the upcoming phone have been revealed in the listing. According to the filing, the smartphone's key highlight will be its 5,000mAh battery.

Moto G7 Power specifications

The US FCC listing, first spotted by XDA Developers, hints at the Moto G7 Power's battery, dimensions, design details, and connectivity options. The smartphone comes with the model number XT1955-4. As mentioned, the listing suggests that the Moto G7 Power will be fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery. It also hints at a few dimension details about the handset. It measures 159x76mm with a diagonal length of 167mm.

Also, a schematic of the phone suggests that it will be equipped with a single camera at the back. However, the filing does not reveal any details about the front of the handset, including information about the display. Notably, the FCC listing also showcases details about the connectivity options in the Moto G7 Power. As per the filing, the smartphone will have NFC support in some regions. The handset may come in four variants for different markets. The model number XT1955-1 is for Brazil and XT1955-2 for Latin America. Notably, the handset with model number XT1955-4 does not support NFC but the one with model number XT-1955-7 does.

Photo Credit: FCC

Apart from the Moto G7 Power specifications hinted in the FCC listing, the XDA Developers report also includes some rumoured specifications. Citing a source familiar with the developments, the report claims that the Moto G7 Power is codenamed "ocean" and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC with Adreno 506 GPU. Additionally, the Moto G7 Power is expected to come with 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB RAM options and there will be 32GB and 64GB inbuilt storage models.

The Moto G7 Power is rumoured to feature a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. The expected camera features are a Cinemagraph mode, spot colouring, and bokeh shots. The report also claims that the smartphone will not be an Android One handset but will run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. Besides that, the Moto G7 Power could sport a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a notch. It may come in Black, Blush, Indigo, and Silver colour variants.