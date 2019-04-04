Technology News

Moto G7 Family, Motorola One Receiving Call Screen Support in US

, 04 April 2019
Call Screen was originally introduced in October 2018 with Pixel 3 smartphones

Highlights

Call Screen helps users avoid junk and spam calls

Call Screen is powered by Google Assistant

Motorola is also bringing Digital Wellbeing options to Moto G7 phones

Moto G7 family and Motorola One smartphones are receiving Google's Call Screen, a feature that uses Google Assistant to answer calls. The Lenovo-owned company on Wednesday announced that it is bringing several new features to the Moto G7 and Motorola One smartphones, including the Call Screen support. The phones will also be getting Digital Wellbeing options. Although the company has not mentioned when exactly these features will start rolling out to the Moto G7 and Motorola One families, it is likely that a software update will be released soon.

According to a blog post by Motorola, the Moto G7 family – Moto G7, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 Play – and Motorola One owners will now be able to use the Call Screen feature on the Google Phone app to avoid junk and spam calls. The Call Screen feature uses Google Assistant to answer calls on behalf of the consumers.

“Call Screen's on-device speech recognition lets you see a real-time transcript of what the caller is asked and how they respond,” Google explains on its support website.

After reading the transcription, the users can decide whether they want to join the call or not. All the processing related to Call Screen is done on the device itself and nothing is shared with Google unless a user explicitly decides to do so.

The announcement of the rollout of Call Screen on Motorola smartphones comes just days the code of the Google Phone beta app had hinted at the possibility of such a rollout. Nokia phones are also expected to get the feature soon.

Motorola's blog post doesn't mention anything about the geographical availability of Call Screen feature, but Google only provides access to Call Screen in the US right now, so the Call Screen availability on Motorola phones is also expected to be limited to just US. Canada got Call Screen feature in beta last month, interested Moto G7 and One owners can get the Phone beta version to use the feature in Canada as well.

To recall, Call Screen feature was originally introduced in October 2018 with new Pixel 3 smartphones and started rolling out in December. It was limited to just the Pixel smartphones until now.

Apart from Call Screen, Motorola is also bringing Digital Wellbeing features, which were introduced in Android 9 Pie, to the Moto G7 family and Motorola One smartphones. These phones will get also Moto Experiences, like Peak Display, Flip to do not disturb, and Pick up to silence.

Moto G7 Family, Motorola One Receiving Call Screen Support in US
