Moto G7 Plus Specifications Tipped by TENAA Certification Listing

, 04 February 2019
Moto G7 Plus Specifications Tipped by TENAA Certification Listing

Photo Credit: CNet/ Motorola

New Moto G7 series is expected to launch on February 7

Highlights

  • China variant of Moto G7 Plus is listed as XT1965-6
  • Listing indicates that the phone will come in two RAM/ Storage options
  • All the four phones in the Moto G7 series have been outed in leaks

As the Moto G7 series' launch gets nearer, the leaks are getting more an more detailed. We've already covered a number of leaks on the Moto G7 Plus, including press images, hands-on photos, key specifications and even pricing information. Now a new TENAA leak fills in the gaps that we had in the Moto G7 Plus' device specifications. The TENAA listing depicts the Moto G7 Plus as XT1965-6, where '6' reportedly stands for the Chinese variant of the phone. The leak sheds new light on the Moto G7 Plus battery capacity and rear camera specifications.

According to the new TENAA listing The Moto XT1965-6 will sport an octa-core SoC that includes a 1.8GHz quad-core CPU and a 1.6GHz quad-core CPU. It will come in two variants - one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage, and the other with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Both will have support for expandable storage via microSD card slots.

 

The listing also suggests that the phone will come with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The battery is listed at 2,820mAh capacity, which corroborates with earlier reports of the Moto G7 Plus sporting a 3,000mAh battery. Interestingly, the listing also states the rear camera as an 8-megapixel offering, which seems quite contrary to earlier leaks that suggest that the Moto G7 Plus will sport a 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual camera configuration. The Moto G7 Plus TENAA listing was first reported by Gizmochina.

Moto had earlier accidentally revealed revealing four phones in the lineup – Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power, and Moto G7 Play.

Motorola is hosting an event on February 7 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where it is expected to announce the pricing and availability details for the complete Moto G7-series.

Comments

Moto G7 Plus Specifications Tipped by TENAA Certification Listing
Latest Smartphones
