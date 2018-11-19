NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto G7 Plus Renders Tip Waterdrop-Shaped Display Notch, Dual Rear Cameras

, 19 November 2018
Moto G7 Plus Renders Tip Waterdrop-Shaped Display Notch, Dual Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Mr. Gizmo

Moto G7 Plus is seen sporting a rear fingerprint sensor

Highlights

  • Moto G7 Plus new render leak suggests dual cameras at the back
  • It is seen sporting a waterdrop-shaped notch
  • Moto G7 Plus is expected to launch early next year

The Moto G7 lineup is scheduled to arrive next year, but leaks have started to trickle in already. The Moto G7 lineup is expected to come in four variants, and now alleged Moto G7 Plus renders have surfaced online. The renders suggest that the Moto G7 Plus will sport a waterdrop-shaped notch, dual rear camera setups, and a rear fingerprint sensor. There's a slight chin up front that embeds the Motorola logo as well. This comes after the Moto G7 renders leak last week, which shows a similar design to the Moto G7 Plus.

Mr. Gizmo has leaked the render of the Moto G7 Plus showing off the new design. The smartphone, as mentioned, sports a waterdrop-shaped notch, and a slight chin at the bottom with the Motorola logo embedded at the bottom. At the back, there is a dual rear camera setup stacked horizontally inside a circular ring. There's a 'M' logo embossed inside a circular ring below the cameras, and because we don't see any physical button up front, it can be presumed that the fingerprint sensor is integrated within the logo circle at the back.

Recently, a Moto G7 render was also leaked, and it is seen sporting a similar design as the Moto G7 Plus. Previous leaks suggest that the Moto G7 is expected to run on Android 9 Pie, and support dual-SIM slots. It is tipped to sport a 6.4-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It may be powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 4GB RAM. Internal storage is reported to be at 64GB, expandable further via a microSD card slot (up to 256GB). As for camera, there is expected to be one 16-megapixel sensor, and another 5-megapixel sensor with dual-LED flash. At the front, there is a 12-megapixel selfie sensor as well. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth version 5, GPS, and USB Type-C port. It is tipped to pack a 3,500mAh battery, and come in Blue, Black, and Silver colour options.

The report states that the Moto G7 Plus should sport almost similar specifications, but be powered by a Snapdragon 670 or Snapdragon 710 SoC, offer 6GB RAM, and up to 128GB storage options as well. The smartphone should go official alongside the Moto G7 sometime early next year.

Moto G7 Plus Renders Tip Waterdrop-Shaped Display Notch, Dual Rear Cameras
