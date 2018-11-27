Moto G7 Play With Display Notch, Snapdragon 632 Spotted on FCC in the US

Moto G7 Play will be the Lenovo-owned brand's budget smartphone in its upcoming Moto G series refresh sometime next year. The phone has now been spotted on US telecommunications certification website the FCC, where most of the specifications and design elements have been leaked well before the official unveiling, the date for which is yet to be confirmed. As per the spotted listing, the Moto G7 Play might get a significantly underpowered battery compared to its predecessor. Let's have a look at what all we can expect from Moto's next budget offering.

With launch expectedly nearing for the Moto G7 smartphone series, the most affordable of the lot - Moto G7 Play - has been spotted on FCC in the US. The listing reveals key specifications of the smartphone. An upgrade from the Snapdragon 400 series, the Moto G7 Play will be powered by the new Snapdragon 632 SoC, alongside the Adreno 506 GPU. Other than that, the phone sports a single rear camera setup and a USB Type-C port, and will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card slot. What's disappointing though is the presence of a 2,820mAh battery compared to the 4,000mAh unit on the Moto G6 Play. This development was reported by PhoneArena.

Apart from the specifications, live images of the Moto G7 Play have also been spotted in the FCC document. They show the presence of a single camera at the back, with possibly a fingerprint sensor built into the Motorola batwing logo. There's not much on the back panel, apart from that, and the phone is seen on Black and Silver colour variants. We could expect more colour options too. The PhoneArena report suggests that a launch in Q1 2019 looks possible.

A drawing from a manual in the FCC document also reveals the presence of a display notch on the Moto G7 Play, which is expected to house the front camera, front flash, and speaker/ earpiece. A Motorola logo is seen printed on the bottom chin of the handset. Next year, Lenovo is reportedly planning to unveil four smartphones in its Moto G7 range - Moto G7, Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Plus, and Moto G7 Power.