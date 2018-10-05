NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto G7 Lineup Now Rumoured to Come With 4 New Models Next Year

, 05 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Moto G7 Lineup Now Rumoured to Come With 4 New Models Next Year

Moto G7 Power in the new lineup could have a massive battery pack

Highlights

  • Moto G7 lineup is rumoured to come in four models
  • There will be Play, Plus, and Power models as well as the regular Moto G7
  • The specifications of standard Moto G7 already surfaced

Moto G7 lineup is now rumoured to include four distinct models, including the Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Plus, and Moto G7 Power - alongside the standard Moto G7. The latest rumour surfaces after the alleged specification sheet of the Moto G7 leaked online. The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.4-inch display and include an octa-core SoC. It is also rumoured to carry a dual rear camera setup along with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary. The Moto G7 is reported to run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.

Famous tipster Evan Blass, who leaks unannounced developments through his @evleaks Twitter handle, has revealed that Lenovo-owned Motorola is set to launch four models under the Moto G7 lineup next year. It is said that there will be Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Plus, and Moto G7 Power as well as the standard Moto G7. Notably, if we believe what Blass has tweeted, there will be more models in the Moto G7 lineup over this year's Moto G6 that was launched earlier this year in the standard Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, and Moto G6 Plus models. The addition of the Power model in the new lineup is likely to bring a massive battery option in the lineup.

Hardware details of the Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Plus, and Moto G7 Power are yet to be revealed. However, the regular Moto G7 is rumoured with a large, 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display and an octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB RAM. The alleged specification sheet that recently surfaced in Portuguese suggests that the new Moto G model will have a dual rear camera setup along with a 16-megapixel primary and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The handset is also rumoured to have a 12-megapixel selfie camera, 64GB onboard storage, and a 3,500mAh battery. Additionally, it could have Turbo Charge fast charging technology and a fingerprint sensor.

Motorola is likely to launch the Moto G7 sometime early next year. But ahead of any formal details around the new model, a couple of leaked images of the upcoming smartphone allegedly surfaced online. The images showed a waterdrop display notch, dual rear camera setup, and a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7, Motorola
Apple Using Software to Block Unauthorised Repairs on MacBook Pro, iMac Pro Models: Report
Moto G7 Lineup Now Rumoured to Come With 4 New Models Next Year
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

iPhone XS
TRENDING
  1. Vivo Y81 4GB RAM Variant Goes Official; Vivo Y71i, Y83 Pro Get Offers
  2. Is Nokia 5.1 Plus Better Than Zenfone Max Pro M1, Redmi 6 Pro, Realme 1?
  3. Nokia 7.1 With 19:9 PureDisplay, Dual Cameras, Snapdragon 636 Launched
  4. Nokia True Wireless Earbuds, Pro Wireless Earphones Launched
  5. Moto G7 Specifications Leak Tips 6.4-Inch Display, Android 9.0 Pie
  6. Motorola One Power to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  7. Alienware m15 Launched, Company's First Lightweight Gaming Laptop
  8. China Secretly Inserted Surveillance Microchip In Amazon, Apple Servers: Report
  9. Windows 10 October 2018 Update Can Delete Your Data, Some Users Report
  10. LG V40 ThinQ With Five Cameras, 6.4-Inch OLED Display Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.