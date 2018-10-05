Moto G7 lineup is now rumoured to include four distinct models, including the Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Plus, and Moto G7 Power - alongside the standard Moto G7. The latest rumour surfaces after the alleged specification sheet of the Moto G7 leaked online. The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.4-inch display and include an octa-core SoC. It is also rumoured to carry a dual rear camera setup along with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary. The Moto G7 is reported to run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.

Famous tipster Evan Blass, who leaks unannounced developments through his @evleaks Twitter handle, has revealed that Lenovo-owned Motorola is set to launch four models under the Moto G7 lineup next year. It is said that there will be Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Plus, and Moto G7 Power as well as the standard Moto G7. Notably, if we believe what Blass has tweeted, there will be more models in the Moto G7 lineup over this year's Moto G6 that was launched earlier this year in the standard Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, and Moto G6 Plus models. The addition of the Power model in the new lineup is likely to bring a massive battery option in the lineup.

Hardware details of the Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Plus, and Moto G7 Power are yet to be revealed. However, the regular Moto G7 is rumoured with a large, 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display and an octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB RAM. The alleged specification sheet that recently surfaced in Portuguese suggests that the new Moto G model will have a dual rear camera setup along with a 16-megapixel primary and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The handset is also rumoured to have a 12-megapixel selfie camera, 64GB onboard storage, and a 3,500mAh battery. Additionally, it could have Turbo Charge fast charging technology and a fingerprint sensor.

Motorola is likely to launch the Moto G7 sometime early next year. But ahead of any formal details around the new model, a couple of leaked images of the upcoming smartphone allegedly surfaced online. The images showed a waterdrop display notch, dual rear camera setup, and a fingerprint sensor at the back.