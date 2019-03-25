Moto G7 and Motorola One smartphones have reached the Indian shores. Lenovo-owned Motorola on Monday announced the launch of the two phones in the country. While the company had been teasing the Moto G7's launch for quite some time, the Motorola One's arrival in India is a surprise. Both the smartphones pack a dual rear camera setup and 4GB of RAM, but that's where the similarities end as they pack different processors and also have different designs. The Moto G7 is powered by the Snapdragon 632 SoC and has a 6.24-inch display, whereas the Motorola One comes equipped with a 5.9-inch display and draws power from the Snapdragon 625 SoC.

Moto G7, Motorola One price in India, launch offers

The Moto G7 has been priced at Rs. 16,999 and comes in Clear White and Ceramic Black colour options. The Motorola One, on the other hand, carries a price tag of Rs. 13,999 and will be available in Clear White and Ceramic Black. Both the smartphones will be available starting today from Moto Hub stores, authorised retail outlets, and Flipkart.

As for launch offers, both Moto G7 and Motorola One will come with a Jio cashback offer worth Rs. 2,200. It must be noted that the Jio cashback offer on the Motorola One and Moto G7 is only applicable on the Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 Jio recharge plans.

Moto G7 specifications

The Moto G7 features a 6.24-inch full-HD+ (2270x1080 pixels) Max Vision display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 403ppi pixel density. The display is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and there is a teardrop notch at the top. The phone also comes with a layer of P2i water repellent coating to keep it safe from liquid splashes. The Moto G7 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz, paired with 4GB of RAM. On the software side, the Moto G7 runs Android Pie.

The new Motorola smartphone packs a dual rear camera setup that houses a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture to handle selfies. The Moto G7 features 64GB of internal storage, which can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB). It packs a 3,000mAh battery as well, with support for 15W TurboPower fast charging.

Motorola One specifications

The Motorola One, on the other hand, packs a 5.9-inch HD+ (720×1520 pixels) Max Vision LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a layer of 2.5D Gorilla Glass on top. Unlike the Moto G7's teardrop notch, the Motorola One has a wide notch. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC ticking alongside the Adreno 506 GPU and is paired with 4GB of RAM. The device has 64GB of internal storage which can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB). The Motorola One boots Android 8.1 Oreo.

In the imaging department, the Motorola One packs a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture and a secondary 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture. The Motorola One comes equipped with a 3,000mAh battery that has support for TurboPower fast charging. Just like the Moto G7, the Motorola One too is covered in a layer of P2i coating for protection against liquid.