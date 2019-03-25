Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Moto G7, Motorola One With Dual Rear Cameras, 4GB RAM Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto G7, Motorola One With Dual Rear Cameras, 4GB RAM Launched in India: Price, Specifications

, 25 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Moto G7, Motorola One With Dual Rear Cameras, 4GB RAM Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto G7 price in India is set at Rs. 16,999

Highlights

  • Motorola One is powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC
  • Moto G7, Motorola One will be available starting today
  • Buyers can avail the Jio cashback offer on both smartphones

Moto G7 and Motorola One smartphones have reached the Indian shores. Lenovo-owned Motorola on Monday announced the launch of the two phones in the country. While the company had been teasing the Moto G7's launch for quite some time, the Motorola One's arrival in India is a surprise. Both the smartphones pack a dual rear camera setup and 4GB of RAM, but that's where the similarities end as they pack different processors and also have different designs. The Moto G7 is powered by the Snapdragon 632 SoC and has a 6.24-inch display, whereas the Motorola One comes equipped with a 5.9-inch display and draws power from the Snapdragon 625 SoC.

Moto G7, Motorola One price in India, launch offers

The Moto G7 has been priced at Rs. 16,999 and comes in Clear White and Ceramic Black colour options. The Motorola One, on the other hand, carries a price tag of Rs. 13,999 and will be available in Clear White and Ceramic Black. Both the smartphones will be available starting today from Moto Hub stores, authorised retail outlets, and Flipkart.

As for launch offers, both Moto G7 and Motorola One will come with a Jio cashback offer worth Rs. 2,200. It must be noted that the Jio cashback offer on the Motorola One and Moto G7 is only applicable on the Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 Jio recharge plans.

Moto G7 specifications

The Moto G7 features a 6.24-inch full-HD+ (2270x1080 pixels) Max Vision display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 403ppi pixel density. The display is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and there is a teardrop notch at the top. The phone also comes with a layer of P2i water repellent coating to keep it safe from liquid splashes. The Moto G7 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz, paired with 4GB of RAM. On the software side, the Moto G7 runs Android Pie.

The new Motorola smartphone packs a dual rear camera setup that houses a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture to handle selfies. The Moto G7 features 64GB of internal storage, which can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB). It packs a 3,000mAh battery as well, with support for 15W TurboPower fast charging.

Motorola One specifications

The Motorola One, on the other hand, packs a 5.9-inch HD+ (720×1520 pixels) Max Vision LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a layer of 2.5D Gorilla Glass on top. Unlike the Moto G7's teardrop notch, the Motorola One has a wide notch. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC ticking alongside the Adreno 506 GPU and is paired with 4GB of RAM. The device has 64GB of internal storage which can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB). The Motorola One boots Android 8.1 Oreo. 

In the imaging department, the Motorola One packs a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture and a secondary 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture. The Motorola One comes equipped with a 3,000mAh battery that has support for TurboPower fast charging. Just like the Moto G7, the Motorola One too is covered in a layer of P2i coating for protection against liquid.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Moto G7, Moto G7 Price, Moto G7 Specifications, Motorola One, Motorola One Price, Motorola One Specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Huawei Enjoy 9S With Triple Rear Cameras, Kirin 710 SoC Launched; Enjoy 9e, Tablet M5 Youth Edition Debut as Well
Moto G7, Motorola One With Dual Rear Cameras, 4GB RAM Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi 6A
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets MIUI 10 Update With Optimisations in India
  2. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Is Now Live With Offers on These Smartphones
  3. Motorola Launches Moto G7, Motorola One in India Starting at Rs. 13,999
  4. NASA Publishes Images of the Meteor No One Saw
  5. Airtel, Tata Sky Celebrate IPL 2019 By Offering Free Sports Channels
  6. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  7. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Is Offering Discounts on These Popular Phones
  8. Xiaomi Teases a New Mi Mix Series Phone, Could Be Mi Mix 4
  9. Asus TUF Gaming FX505DY, TUF Gaming FX705DY Laptops Launched in India
  10. Moto G7 to Launch in India Today: What to Expect in Terms of Price, Specs
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.