Moto G7 family is yet to receive official confirmation. But ahead of the formal debut, the leaked press renders of the Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power, and Moto G7 Play have surfaced on the Web. The renders show a waterdrop display notch on the Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus, while the Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play are found to have a traditional notch design. The Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus in the new family appear to come with a dual rear camera setup, though the Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power seem to have a single rear camera sensor. In the past, the entire Moto G7 series was spotted on US FCC (Federal Communications Commission).

The leaked press renders, courtesy DroidShout, show that the while the Moto G7 and G7 Plus have a waterdrop display notch similar to the Oppo F9 and Realme 2 Pro, the Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play appear to have a traditional notch. The Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus are found to have a higher screen-to-body ratio over their predecessors. Both phones also sport horizontally-placed dual rear camera setup.

While the Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power both have similar display notch designs, the Moto G7 Play appears to have a selfie flash. The Moto G7 Play also comes with a vertically-placed dual rear camera setup.

In the new Moto G series family, the Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power are likely to have a single rear camera setup. Both handsets, however, have a fingerprint sensor embedded within the Motorola batwing logo.

The bottom of the Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus is apparently thicker when compared with other smartphones sporting a waterdrop-styled display notch. Also, all the four smartphones in the Moto G7 family have a Motorola branding on their bottom bezel.

If we look at the past reports, the Moto G7 in the new series will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The Moto G7 Plus, in contrast, could have a Snapdragon 710 SoC along with 4GB and 6GB RAM options and 64GB of onboard storage.

Among other models, the Moto G7 Power is found to have a 5,000mAh battery. This would be larger than what will come on the Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, and Moto G7 Play. Moreover, the Moto G7 is speculated to have wireless charging support.

Motorola could unveil the Moto G7 lineup sometime in the first half of 2019. Meanwhile, we can safely expect some other rumours revealing the key features of the new Moto smartphones.