Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 Play Leaked in Press Renders

, 21 December 2018
Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 Play Leaked in Press Renders

Photo Credit: DroidShout

Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus appear to have a waterdrop display notch and dual rear camera setup

Highlights

  • Leaked press renders show traditional notch on Moto G7 Play and G7 Power
  • Both handsets appear to have a single rear camera setup
  • Moto G7 Play seems to have a selfie flash

Moto G7 family is yet to receive official confirmation. But ahead of the formal debut, the leaked press renders of the Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power, and Moto G7 Play have surfaced on the Web. The renders show a waterdrop display notch on the Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus, while the Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play are found to have a traditional notch design. The Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus in the new family appear to come with a dual rear camera setup, though the Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power seem to have a single rear camera sensor. In the past, the entire Moto G7 series was spotted on US FCC (Federal Communications Commission).

The leaked press renders, courtesy DroidShout, show that the while the Moto G7 and G7 Plus have a waterdrop display notch similar to the Oppo F9 and Realme 2 Pro, the Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play appear to have a traditional notch. The Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus are found to have a higher screen-to-body ratio over their predecessors. Both phones also sport horizontally-placed dual rear camera setup.

While the Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power both have similar display notch designs, the Moto G7 Play appears to have a selfie flash. The Moto G7 Play also comes with a vertically-placed dual rear camera setup.

moto g7 power play renders droidshout Moto G7 Power Moto G7 Play

Photo Credit: DroidShout

 

In the new Moto G series family, the Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power are likely to have a single rear camera setup. Both handsets, however, have a fingerprint sensor embedded within the Motorola batwing logo.

The bottom of the Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus is apparently thicker when compared with other smartphones sporting a waterdrop-styled display notch. Also, all the four smartphones in the Moto G7 family have a Motorola branding on their bottom bezel.

If we look at the past reports, the Moto G7 in the new series will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The Moto G7 Plus, in contrast, could have a Snapdragon 710 SoC along with 4GB and 6GB RAM options and 64GB of onboard storage.

Among other models, the Moto G7 Power is found to have a 5,000mAh battery. This would be larger than what will come on the Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, and Moto G7 Play. Moreover, the Moto G7 is speculated to have wireless charging support.

Motorola could unveil the Moto G7 lineup sometime in the first half of 2019. Meanwhile, we can safely expect some other rumours revealing the key features of the new Moto smartphones.

Comments

Motorola Moto G7

Motorola Moto G7

Display6.40-inch
Front Camera12-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3,500mAh
Motorola Moto G7 Plus

Motorola Moto G7 Plus

Display6.40-inch
Front Camera12-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Motorola Moto G7 Power

Motorola Moto G7 Power

Display6.22-inch
Front Camera8-megapixel
RAM2GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage32GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Motorola Moto G7 Play

Motorola Moto G7 Play

Display6.40-inch
Front CameraYes
RAM2GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage32GB
Rear CameraYes
Battery Capacity2820mAh
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
