Motorola on Thursday unveiled the new Moto G7-series of smartphones at an event in Brazil. Carrying features like all-day battery life and improved camera performance, the Moto G7 lineup includes Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Power smartphones. The G7-series phones come at an interesting time for the company, as Motorola and its owner Lenovo struggle to make a dent in the smartphone market, which is increasingly dominated by the likes of Huawei, Samsung, Apple, and Xiaomi. According to Motorola, the new phones will go on sale beginning today with Brazil and Mexico being the first markets to get the phones, followed by countries including India, North America, Latin America, and Europe.

The Moto G7-Series is one of the first major smartphone-related announcements of the year, as the consumers await Mobile World Congress 2019, where most of the phone manufacturers will be showing off their wares. South Korean tech giant Samsung, which is attempting a comeback in the affordable smartphone segment, had also recently launched its India-first smartphones – Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10. The Galaxy M-series phones come with Infinity-V screens and dual-camera setup. These two Samsung phones and other upcoming Galaxy M-Series offerings will go head-to-head with the Moto G7 smartphones in various markets around the world.

Moto G7-series prices, availability

According to Motorola, the Moto G7 carries a price-tag of $299 (roughly Rs. 21,300), whereas Moto G7 Plus has been priced at EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 24,500). The Moto G7 Power will retail at $249 (roughly Rs. 17,800) and Moto G7 Play at $199 (roughly Rs. 14,200). All four phones are first going on sale in Brazil and Mexico starting today and will roll out globally beginning mid-February. Motorola has not shared India-specific release schedule for any of the Moto G7 phones, except the Moto G7 Power, which is coming to the country in next few weeks.

Moving to the specifics of Motorola's new smartphones, the new Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Power run on Android 9 Pie, which is currently the latest version of Android. The phones sport display notch of varying sizes with small bezels, however they still fall short of the current trend of packing full-screen or almost full-screen displays. Other key features of the Moto G7 smartphones include rear fingerprint sensors, 4G LTE support, and other usual connectivity options. Motorola has also included a number of camera-specific software customisations in the G7 phones, including Smart Composition, Auto Smile Capture, and Super Slow Motion (250fps). Read on to find out the full specifications of each model in the Moto G7-Series.

Moto G7 specifications

The Moto G7 features a 6.24-inch full-HD+ (1080x2270 pixels) Max Vision display and is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz. The phone also packs 4GB of RAM, 64GB of inbuilt storage, and microSD card slot (up to 128GB). Additionally, you will get 3,000mAh battery, dual-SIM (Nano) support,

On the imaging front, Moto G7 comes with a dual-camera setup on the back with 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens on the front as well.

Moto G7 sports an upgraded, contoured Gorilla Glass design

Moto G7 Plus specifications

The Moto G7 Plus retains the G7's 6.24-inch full-HD+ (1080x2270 pixels) Max Vision screen, but packs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 SoC, clocked at 1.8GHz, with 4GB of RAM. There is also 64GB of inbuilt storage, which can further be expanded using the microSD card slot (up to 512GB).

For the photo enthusiasts, Motorola has packed a dual camera setup on the back with a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The dual-camera setup also supports optical image stabilisation. For selfies, there is a 12-megapixel with an f/2.0 lens. Additionally, the phone will include a 3,000mAh battery.

Moto G7 Plus comes with Dolby Audio crystal clear stereo speakers

Moto G7 Power specifications

The Moto G7 Power comes with a slightly smaller screen than the Moto G7 and G7 Plus at 6.2-inch and it just packs an HD+ (720x1520 pixels) resolution. The Moto G7 Power's major highlight is going to be the 5,000mAh battery on-board that the company claims will be able to last for 55 hours. Additionally, the phone features 32GB of inbuilt storage with 3GB of RAM, and octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz.

In terms of the optics, Motorola has included a 12-megapixel single camera with an f/2.0 lens on the back as well as an 8-megapixel front shooter with an f/2.2 lens.

Moto G7 Power can get 8 hours worth of battery life in just 15 minutes of charge

Moto G7 Play specifications

Lastly, the Moto G7 Play, which is the cheapest model out of the four, sports a 5.7-inch Max Vision screen with HD+ (720x1512 pixels) resolution. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 SoC with 1.8GHz clock speed, coupled with 2GB RAM. Additionally, there is 32GB of inbuilt storage with a microSD card slot (up to 128GB) and 3,000mAh battery. For the imaging needs, the Moto G7 Play comes with a single 13-megapixel shooter on the back with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front with an f/2.2 lens.

Moto G7 Play is '60 percent' faster than the previous generation