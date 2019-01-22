NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto G7, Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 Plus Price and Renders Appear Online

Photo Credit: Ishsan Agarwal/ MySmartPrice

Moto G7 (left) and Moto G7 Plus (right) series is expected to launch at MWC 2019

  • Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus sport dual rear cameras, waterdrop-shaped notch
  • Moto G7 Play, G7 Power sport single rear cameras, wider notches
  • The price of the Moto G7 series is tipped to start from EUR 149

Motorola's upcoming Moto G7 lineup is inching closer to its rumoured Mobile World Congress launch (MWC) but that hasn't stopped the leaks from coming in. Now, the alleged renders of all the four variants of the Moto G7 series have leaked online, alongside their European pricing. The latest leak reveals the design and colour options for all four variants - Moto G7, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Plus. Further, the Moto G7 Power has reportedly already gone on sale in Brazil, divulging all specifications and pricing information of this particular variant.

Moto G7, G7 Play, G7 Power, G7 Plus Price (expected)

Tipster Ishan Agarwal alongside MySmartPrice has leaked renders and pricing of the upcoming Moto G7 series. Starting with the price, the Moto G7 Play is expected to be priced at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 12,100) and is tipped to be the most affordable variant of the lot. The Moto G7 Play is tipped to come in Gold and Blue colour options. The Moto G7 Power is tipped to be priced at EUR 209 (roughly Rs. 16,900) and come in Black and Lilac Purple colour options. The Moto G7, on the other hand, is expected to come in Black and White colour options, and the Moto G7 Plus is reported to come in Red and Blue colour options. The price of these two variants has not been leaked, but the Moto G7 Plus is expected to be the most premium of the lot.

Coming to the renders, the Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus are seen sporting waterdrop-shaped notches, and Motorola branding at the bottom edge of the display. At the back, the smartphones are seen sporting a dual camera setup, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a glossy back panel. The Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power come with wider notches, same Motorola branding at the bottom chin of the display, a single camera setup at the back, and a rear fingerprint scanner as well. These renders are in line with past leaks.

motog7playpower main ishan moto g7

Moto G7 Play (left) and Moto G7 Power (right)
Photo Credit: Ishan Agarwal/ MySmartPrice

Moto G7, G7 Play, G7 Power, G7 Plus specs (expected)

The report also states that the Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus are tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC, the Moto G7 Play will be powered by the Snapdragon 632 SoC, and the Moto G7 Power is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support as well. This last bit matches a recent Geekbench listing that showed the same processor.

motog7power main tecduos moto g7 power

Moto G7 Power spotted in Brazil
Photo Credit: Tecduos

Separately, the Moto G7 Power has been spotted at a retail store in Brazil. The device is apparently already on sale in the country, ahead of its pegged MWC 2019 launch schedule. The photos of the phone alongside its retail packaging and specification details have been leaked by tecduos on Instagram. The retail store leak corroborates with the render leak by Agarwal, and the Moto G7 Power is seen sporting a display notch, single rear camera setup, and a rear fingerprint sensor. The leak also tips key specifications of the device, and the Moto G7 Power is listed to feature a 6.2-inch HD+ display, be powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB inbuilt storage, 12-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera as well. The leak also reveals the price of the Moto G7 Power, and it is tipped to be at BRL 1,399 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for the 3GB RAM option.

Comments

