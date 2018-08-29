NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto G7 Live Image Leak Tips Waterdrop Display Notch, Dual Rear Cameras

, 29 August 2018
Moto G7 Live Image Leak Tips Waterdrop Display Notch, Dual Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Weibo

Moto G7 image leak reveal front and back of the device.

Highlights

  • Moto G7 is tipped to sport a rear fingerprint sensor
  • It is seen to sport a waterdrop-shaped display notch
  • The smartphone may be powered by a Snapdragon 630 SoC, 3,200mAh battery

The Moto G6 was launched just a few months ago, and now images of what is alleged to be the Moto G7 have already surfaced. The leaked images show a waterdrop display notch, a dual camera setup at the back, and a fingerprint sensor at the back as well. The device's screen claims the smartphone to be the Moto G6 Plus, however the smartphone has already been launched in Brazil a few months ago, and is said to arrive soon in India, and most importantly, does not sport a notch.

The Moto G7 live images were leaked on Weibo, spotted by Chinese site Sohu, and the tipster notes that the phone has been sourced from Motorola employees themselves. This phone is meant for testing and it means that this shouldn't be treated as the final design. Most OEMs are now following the trend of a bi-annual refresh cycle, and Lenovo-owned Motorola may follow suit. The leaked images suggest a glossy back, with a rear fingerprint scanner (Moto logo embossed inside), and a dual rear camera setup stacked horizontally, and the flash sitting below it. The cameras are protected by a circular ring surrounding the two lenses. The back also sports tapered edges for better gripping. The front is all display, with a slight waterdrop notch and no bezels on all the other sides. We can spot the onscreen buttons on the display as well.

The live screen reveals that the Moto G7 will sport dual-SIM slots, and specifications are tipped to be similar to the Moto G6 Plus, Sohu reports. This means it should sport 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors at the back, an 8-megapixel sensor up front, a 3,200mAh battery with Turbo charging support, and a Snapdragon 630 SoC. There's no word on pricing and availability of the smartphone as of yet.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G7, Motorola
Moto G7 Live Image Leak Tips Waterdrop Display Notch, Dual Rear Cameras
