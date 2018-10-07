Moto G7 Leaked Renders, Video Show Waterdrop Display Notch and Camera Bump

Moto G7 has emerged on the Web through some CAD-based renders and a video, shortly after its specifications leaked online, . The renders and video of the Moto G7 shows its waterdrop display notch that was spotted in a leaked image recently. Also, there is the dual rear camera setup along with a bump that also has a room for an LED flash module. The back of the Moto G7 appears to have Motorola's batwing logo that is likely to have a fingerprint scanner underneath it. This looks similar to the fingerprint scanner of the Motorola One Power. Despite the latest renders and the previous leaks, the Moto G7 is unlikely to debut anytime this year. The handset, instead, is speculated to arrive sometime next year in four different models.

The renders and video, courtesy OnLeaks in collaboration with MySmartPrice, show off the design of the Moto G7 that is distinguished from this year's Moto G6 - thanks to the waterdrop notch design. The presence of the display notch is likely to help the handset offer a higher screen-to-body ratio than its predecessor. However, there is a prominent chin at the bottom that carries the Motorola branding.

On the back of the Moto G7, there is a glossy finish and the dual rear camera setup that is speculated to have a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The camera setup is accompanied by an LED flash module. The renders show the availability of a 3.5mm headphone jack on the Moto G7, though there is also the USB Type-C port that sits alongside the loudspeaker grill. The back of the Moto G7 in the renders also highlight the fingerprint sensor that is hidden under the batwing logo.

It is said that the Moto G7 will measure 157x75.3x8mm, though its camera bump could make it 9.5mm thick overall.

The renders and video are likely to be revealing the design of the standard Moto G7 model, though there could be some design changes on the other Moto G7 models, including the Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Plus, and Moto G7 Power. If we look at the recent reports, the standard Moto G7 will come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display. The smartphone could also have an octa-core SoC that could be the Snapdragon 660, coupled with 4GB of RAM. Also, it is rumoured to have a 12-megapixel selfie camera, 64GB of onboard storage, and a 3,500mAh battery.