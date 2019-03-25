Moto G7 is all set to launch in India today, though for now, an exact time is not known. The company has been teasing the Moto G7 launch for the past week. To recall, the smartphone was launched in Brazil in February, alongside its variants - the Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Plus, and Moto G7 Power. This last has already been launched in India, and for now, Motorola looks set to only launch one more in the country. Read on for details about the Moto G7 price in India, and the specifications it bears.

Moto G7 price in India (expected)

The smartphone was launched carrying a price tag of $299 (around Rs. 20,700). Thus, the Moto G7 price in India can be expected to be between the Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000 mark. If the Moto G7 Power, which launched in India last month, is any indication - the Moto G7 will be available via both online and offline retail stores. It was launched in Ceramic Black and Clear White colour options, and the company can be expected to bring both to India.

Moto G7 specifications, features

The Moto G7 has a 3D glass build with a layer of P2i water repellent coating on it. The dual-SIM smartphone packs a 6.24-inch full-HD+ (1080x2270 pixels) Max Vision display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 403ppi pixel density, which is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The device is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz, paired with 4GB of RAM.

In the imaging department, the Moto G7 comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture to take care of selfies. The Moto G7 packs 64GB of internal storage, which can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

Connectivity on the Moto G7 is handled by 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well as a USB Type-C port. It sports a 3,000mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower fast charging. The Moto G7 measures in at 157x75.3x8mm tips the scales at 172 grams.