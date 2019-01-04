NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Moto G7 Case Spotted on Sale, Tips Waterdrop Style Display Notch and Dual Rear Camera Setup

Moto G7 Case Spotted on Sale, Tips Waterdrop-Style Display Notch and Dual Rear Camera Setup

, 04 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Moto G7 Case Spotted on Sale, Tips Waterdrop-Style Display Notch and Dual Rear Camera Setup

Photo Credit: AliExpress/ HIXANNY

Moto G7 case has been listed on AliExpress in multiple colour options

Highlights

  • Moto G7 case shows a cutout for a 3.5mm headphone jack
  • The new Moto phone appears to have a fingerprint sensor at the back
  • Moto G7 is rumoured to arrive in February

Moto G7 case has now been listed on AliExpress. The online listing of the case confirms most of the previous Moto G7 leaks, including a dual rear camera setup as well as a waterdrop-style display notch. It also shows us the design of the upcoming smartphone that is likely to debut alongside the Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Power. All the new models are likely to run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. Notably, the new Moto G-series family is speculated to arrive sometime next month.

The listing on AliExpress, as spotted by TheLeaker.com, highlights the design of the Moto G7. The smartphone appears to have a dual camera setup and a batwing logo featuring a fingerprint sensor at the back. Further, the Moto G7 could have a waterdrop-style display notch.

The Moto G7 case, which comes in multiple colour options, also suggests that the smartphone will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Also, the bottom area appears to have a USB Type-C port and a speaker grill. The smartphone has a volume rocker and a power/ lock key at the right.

On the front side, the Moto G7 appears to have a waterdrop display notch that sits on top of a display panel with rounded corners. The notch has a room for a selfie camera and comes alongside an earpiece.

AliExpress is currently selling the Moto G7 case that's been sold by a brand called HIXANNY. Moreover, all the details that the new development confirms are confirming the previously leaked case renders as well as press renders of the Moto G7.

Lenovo-owned Motorola is speculated to launch the Moto G7 as well as the Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Power sometime in February. The launch could take place just before MWC 2019.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Moto G7 specifications, Moto G7, Motorola
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
LG Xboom Speaker Range With Party-Oriented Features Launched at CES 2019
Moto G7 Case Spotted on Sale, Tips Waterdrop-Style Display Notch and Dual Rear Camera Setup
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro Reportedly Starts Receiving MIUI 10.2.1 Update With Fixes
  2. Xiaomi Teases Launch of 65-Inch Mi TV 4 Model in India
  3. Xiaomi Mi 9 Price, Full Specifications Leaked; 48-Megapixel Sensor Tipped
  4. Apple's Bombshell and the Trillion-Dollar Question
  5. A Rare 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' Is Coming This Month
  6. Netflix Film Said to Use Footage From Real Train Crash, Prompting Outrage
  7. Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, and Others Announce New Channel Prices, Packs
  8. Xiaomi Launches Mi Power Bank 3 Pro Edition With 45W Fast Charging Support
  9. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme HDR Display Option Launched in India
  10. LG Announces 8K 88-Inch OLED TV and NanoCell Range Ahead of CES 2019
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.