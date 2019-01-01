NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto G7 Case Renders Confirm Waterdrop Notch, 3.5mm Audio Jack: Report

, 01 January 2019
Moto G7 Case Renders Confirm Waterdrop Notch, 3.5mm Audio Jack: Report

Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

Moto G7 is expected to be announced in February this year

  • Moto G7 can be seen from all sides in the case renders
  • It will sport a dual camera setup and fingerprint scanner on the back
  • The Moto G7 will also come with a waterdrop notch

Motorola's Moto G7 series of phones has been in the news of late because of a number of leaks. Now, a fresh set of Moto G7 renders has leaked online that shows the smartphone inside a transparent case. These images reveal the Moto G7 from all the six sides and provide a complete view of the phone. The Moto G7 can be seen sporting a waterdrop notch on the front, with dual camera and fingerprint sensor on the back. The smartphone will have a power button and volume buttons on the right-hand side. At the bottom, it will have a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C port, and a speaker grill.

The case renders, published on SlashLeaks, show that the front of Moto G7 will come with a slight chin below the display. As mentioned earlier, on the rear, the smartphone will have dual camera sensors, placed horizontally. Below the cameras, there appears to be an LED flash, which is joined by a fingerprint sensor.

moto g7 case render 2 slash leakes Moto

Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

According to a previous report, Motorola is expected to launch four devices belonging to the Moto G7 series – Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Power. The company will reportedly announce the Moto G7-series in February next year.

Previously, the leaked press renders of the devices in Moto G7 family had shown Moto G7 and G7 Plus having a waterdrop notch, while the Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play were found featuring a traditional wide notch design. Moto G7 Play and Power are expected to have bigger batteries than Moto G7 and G7 Plus.

Motorola, Moto G7
Sony Xperia XZ4 Leaked Screen Protector Shows Extra Tall Display With Notch-Less Design
