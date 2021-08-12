Technology News
Moto G60s With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G60s packs a massive 6,000mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 August 2021 11:00 IST
Moto G60s With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G60s is offered in two colours

Highlights
  • Moto G60s is priced at BRL 2,249 (roughly Rs. 32,000)
  • The phone supports 50W fast charging
  • Moto G60s runs near-stock Android 11

Moto G60s has been launched in Brazil as a mid-tier offering running near-stock Android 11. The phone features a quad rear camera setup and a hole-punch cutout design for the selfie shooter. It is powered by a MediaTek octa-core SoC and is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration. Moto G60s has two colour options and comes with slim bezels on three sides, but with a thicker chin. It retains the 3.5mm headphone jack and supports fast charging.

Moto G60s price

Moto G60s is priced at BRL 2,249 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage model. It comes in Blue and Green colour options. The phone is on sale in Brazil via the official website and as of now, there is no information on its availability in international markets.

Moto G60s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G60s runs Android 11. It features a 6.8-inch Max Vision full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and a centrally located hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, paired with the Mali-G76 MC4 GPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card.

For photos and videos, Moto G60s packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options on Moto G60s include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and there is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. Motorola has packed a 6,000mAh battery in Moto G60s that supports TurboPower 50W charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 169.7x75.9x9.6mm and weighs 212 grams.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Moto G60s

Moto G60s

Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Vineet Washington
ISRO Suffers Setback in GISAT-1 Satellite Mission After Technical Anomaly
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Germany, Meets With State Leaders Over 'Gigafactory'

