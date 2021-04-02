Technology News
Moto G60 May Launch in India as Moto G40 Fusion, May See Camera Downgrade: Report

Moto G60 may sport a 108-megapixel main camera, whereas Moto G40 Fusion is expected to feature a 64-megapixel main camera.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 2 April 2021 10:52 IST
Moto G60 May Launch in India as Moto G40 Fusion, May See Camera Downgrade: Report

Photo Credit: TechnikNews

Moto G40 Fusion is reported to come in two storage configurations – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB

Highlights
  • Moto G60 aka G40 Fusion may be powered by Snapdragon 732G
  • Moto G60 to come in a sole 6GB + 128GB storage model
  • Moto G40 Fusion to launch in markets like India and Brazil

Moto G60 is rumoured to be an upcoming phone from Motorola, and the phone's renders and specifications have leaked multiple times. A recent report suggests that Moto G60 may launch in the Indian market as Moto G40 Fusion. Furthermore, there may be slight difference in cameras and specifications between Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion. The phone is reported to be called Moto G60 in Europe whereas markets like India and Brazil are expected to get a rebranded Moto G40 Fusion model with slightly tweaked specifications.

TechnikNews reports that Motorola has been working on two phones, codenamed Hanoi and Hoanoip, for the Moto G60 range. Hanoi was reported to come with a 64-megapixel camera, while the other with a 108-megapixel sensor. During the development, Motorola merged the two and was left with only the Hanoip model, but fresh information suggests that the Hanoi model may launch in different markets. Moto G60, aka Hanoip, may be launched in Europe whereas Moto G40 Fusion, aka Hanoi, may launch in India and Brazil.

The two handsets are likely to offer the same specifications, apart from a few differences. For instance, the report says that while both the phones are expected to have a triple camera setup, Moto G60 may have a 108-megapixel main sensor. On the other hand, Moto G40 Fusion is reported to include a 64-megapixel main sensor. The other two sensors are tipped to be identical at 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel, respectively. Even the front cameras are reported to be different, with Moto G60 expected to sport a 32-megapixel selfie sensor, whereas Moto G40 Fusion is tipped to feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Moto G60 is tipped to come in a single 6GB + 128GB storage model in Europe, and Moto G40 is expected to come in two storage configurations – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB.

All the other specifications are expected to be the same. Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion are tipped to feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and may likely be powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC. The phones may pack a large 6,000mAh battery.



Motorola Moto G60

Motorola Moto G60

Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels


Further reading: Moto G60, Moto G60 specifications, Moto G40 Fusion, Moto G40 Fusion Specifications, Motorola
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Microsoft 365 Services Outage Has Been Mitigated, Company Says

