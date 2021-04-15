Technology News
Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listings

Motorola Moto G60 purportedly appears on Geekbench with 6GB RAM and Moto G40 Fusion surfaces with 4GB RAM.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 April 2021 12:35 IST
Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listings

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Motorola



Highlights
  • Motorola Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion appear on Geekbench
  • Geekbench listings suggest early benchmark results of both phones
  • New Motorola phones have been teased to launch in India soon

Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion have appeared on benchmark website Geekbench after being part of rumours in the last few days. The Geekbench listings suggest Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion specifications. Both phones are likely to have identical internals, with few differences on the camera front. The Moto G60 is rumoured to carry a 108-megapixel primary camera, which isn't likely to be the case with the Moto G40 Fusion that is speculated to have a 64-megapixel shooter. The Moto G40 Fusion is also believed to debut in markets including India as a rebadged Moto G60.

The purported Geekbench listing of the Moto G60 shows 6GB of RAM, while the listing of the Moto G40 Fusion hints at 4GB of RAM. Both phones also appear to run on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

In terms of benchmark performance, the listed Moto G60 has received a single-core score of 515 and a multi-core score of 1,375. The Moto G40 Fusion has got a 519 single-core score and 1,425 multi-core score. These are notably early performance results that could have been obtained from the prototypes of the Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion. We will have to wait for the official debut of both Motorola phones to know their accurate benchmark performance results.

Although the purported Geekbench listings of the Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion do not provide any clear details about their chipsets, tech blog Nashville Chatter reports that the phones could have Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoCs.

The Moto G40 Fusion is rumoured to come as a rebranded Moto G60 in markets including India. However, the Moto G40 Fusion is rumoured to have an inferior, 64-megapixel primary camera sensor, whereas the Moto G60 could come with a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor. The Motorola India account on Twitter also recently teased that new Motorola G-series phones will be launching in the country soon.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

Jagmeet Singh
Chrome 90 Rolling Out With AV1 Codec for Optimised Video Conferencing, More Improvements


