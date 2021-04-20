Technology News
Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion With 6,000mAh Batteries, Snapdragon 732G Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto G60 features a 108-megapixel main camera on the back, whereas Moto G40 Fusion features a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 April 2021 12:35 IST
Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion With 6,000mAh Batteries, Snapdragon 732G Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto G60 features a 32-megapixel selfie camera, Moto G40 Fusion has a 16-megapixel one

Highlights
  • Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion sport 6.8-inch displays
  • Moto G40 Fusion packs 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity
  • Moto G60, G40 Fusion will be available through Flipkart

Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion smartphones have launched in India. The phones will be available through Flipkart and the two have a lot of similarities. Both the phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and pack 6,000mAh batteries. The two handsets feature 6.8-inch centre-aligned hole-punch displays with 120Hz screen refresh rate. Moto G60 has a 108-megapixel primary camera at the back, whereas Moto G40 Fusion features a 64-megapixel main snapper. The two phones differ in selfie camera specifications as well.

Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion price in India, availability

The new Moto G60 is priced in India at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model. It comes in Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne colour options. Launch offers include an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on ICICI Bank cards. The phone will be available on Flipkart starting 12pm (noon) on April 27.

Moto G40 Fusion is priced in India at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option. It also comes in Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne colour options and will go on sale via Flipkart starting 12pm (noon) on May 1. Launch offers include Rs. 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank cards.

Moto G60 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G60 runs on Android 11. It features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, paired with 6GB RAM. Internal storage is at 128GB with the option to expand further using a hybrid microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

Additionally, Moto G60 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 118-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It will also feature an LED flash. Moto G60 has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture at the front.

Moto G60 packs a 6,000mAh battery with TurboPower 20 fast charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, NFC, USB Type-C port, and more. The phone has a rear fingerprint sensor and comes with ThinkShield security portfolio. Sensors on board include accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and sensor hub.

Moto G40 Fusion specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G40 also runs on Android 11 and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM options. Internal storage is offered up to 128GB with the option to expand further using a hybrid microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

The triple rear camera setup on Moto G40 Fusion includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 118-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Moto G40 Fusion has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture at the front.

There is a similar 6,000mAh battery with TurboPower 20 fast charging support on Moto G40 Fusion. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, NFC, USB Type-C port, and more. The phone has a rear fingerprint sensor and has ThinkShield security as well. Sensors on board include accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sesnor, ambient light sensor, and sensor hub.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Further reading: Moto G60, Moto G60 Price in India, Moto G60 Specifications, Moto G40 Fusion, Moto G40 Fusion Price in India, Moto G40 Fusion Specifications, Motorola, Flipkart
Tasneem Akolawala
Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion With 6,000mAh Batteries, Snapdragon 732G Launched in India: Price, Specifications
