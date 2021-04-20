Technology News
Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion Set to Launch in India Today: Specifications

Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion both will launch in India today at 12pm (noon).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 April 2021 08:10 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola India

Moto G60 is teased to come with a 108-megapixel primary camera

Highlights
  • Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion are debuting in India today
  • Both Motorola phones are teased to have a Snapdragon 732G SoC
  • Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion both come with a 6.8-inch display

Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion India launch is set for today, April 20. Both new Motorola phones will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, according to a recent teaser. However, there is likely to be some differences at the camera front. The Moto G60 is teased to flaunt a 108-megapixel primary camera, while the Moto G40 Fusion will have a 64-megapixel main shooter. The Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion launch in India was recently teased on Flipkart.

Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion India launch date and time

As per the teasers posted by Motorola last week, the Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion launch in India will take place at 12pm (noon). Both phones will be available for purchase through Flipkart following their launch. However, exact availability details are yet to be revealed.

Moto G60 specifications

The Moto G60 will run on Android 11 and feature a 6.8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support, according to official teasers. The phone is also teased to have a octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. Further, the Moto G60 will come with a triple rear camera setup that will include a 108-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a depth sensor. It will also feature an LED flash. The Moto G60 will also have a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Moto G60 Fusion specifications

Just like the Moto G60, the Moto G40 Fusion will come with Android 11 and feature the same 6.8-inch display with HDR10 support as well as Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. It is also teased to have a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

