Technology News
loading

Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion India Launch Confirmed for April 20, Key Specifications Teased

Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 April 2021 17:41 IST
Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion India Launch Confirmed for April 20, Key Specifications Teased

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Motorola India

Moto G60 is teased to pack a 6,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Moto G60 is teased to feature a 108-megapixel main camera
  • Moto G40 Fusion to feature a 64-megapixel main sensor
  • Both the phones will have 6.8-inch 120Hz displays

Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion smartphones are launching in India on April 20, the company confirmed. The phones are all set to go on sale on Flipkart and now the company has released key specifications of the two devices on social media. Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoCs. Moto G60 is teased to have a 108-megapixel main sensor whereas Moto G40 Fusion will have a 64-megapixel main camera on the back.

Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion launch details, availability

Motorola took to Twitter to share multiple teasers revealing key specifications of Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion. Alongside the specifications, Motorola has also confirmed that the two phones will launch in India on April 20 at 12pm (noon). The phones will be available via Flipkart for sale.

Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion specifications

Moto G60 key specifications have been teased on Flipkart and Twitter. The phone will run on Android 11 OS. It will feature a 6.8-inch hole-punch display with 120Hz screen refresh rate and HDR10 support. The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC and it is teased to pack a 6,000mAh battery. On the back, Moto G60 will have a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel macro/ ultra-wide angle sensor, and a depth sensor as well. At the front, the phone is teased to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera placed inside the hole-punch cutout placed in the top centre.

moto g40 fusion Moto G40 Fusion

Moto G40 Fusion will feature a 64-megapixel main sensor

On the other hand, Moto G40 Fusion will feature a 64-megapixel main sensor on the back. Apart from that, the phone is teased to have the same display and processor as Moto G60. Motorola has partnered with ThinkShield for end-to-end mobile security solutions. Moto G60 may come in Blue and Grey colour options, whereas Moto G40 may come in glossy Blue and Black colour options.

There are three buttons on the right side of both phones with two meant for volume and power, and the third is presumably a dedicated Google Assistant button. The two phones were spotted on Geekbench recently with 6GB RAM on Moto G60 and 4GB RAM on Moto G40 Fusion.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G60, Moto G60 specifications, Moto G40 Fusion, Moto G40 Fusion Specifications, Motorola, Flipkart
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5 Post-Credits Scene, Explained

Related Stories

Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion India Launch Confirmed for April 20, Key Specifications Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Online Status Feature Could Let Anyone to Stalk You. Here’s How
  2. Oppo A74 5G Price in India Confirmed to Be Under Rs. 20,000
  3. Realme 8 5G Set to Launch in India on April 22
  4. The Best Movies on Netflix
  5. Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro India Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Set to Launch in India on April 28
  7. Falcon and Winter Soldier Episode 5 Recap: Black Captain America
  8. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion Monikers Confirmed by Motorola India
  9. OnePlus 9R Review: A Minor Refresh With a New Coat of Paint
  10. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro India Variants Tipped Ahead of April 23 Launch
  2. Oppo A74 5G Price in India Confirmed to Be Under Rs. 20,000 Ahead of Official Launch
  3. Mi TV EA 2022 Range With Metal Unibody Design Launched in Seven Sizes
  4. WhatsApp Flaw Allows Cyber-Stalking via Online Status, Researchers Say
  5. DJI Air 2S With 31-Minute Flight Time, 1-inch CMOS Sensor, Up to 5.4K Recording Capability Launched
  6. Tesla Settles Lawsuit Over Autopilot Source Code of Electric Vehicles With Ex-Employee
  7. Apple Announces $200 Million Forestry Fund to Reduce Carbon
  8. Samsung Days Sale Brings Cashback on Galaxy S21 Series, Offers on Mid-Range Smartphones Till April 19
  9. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini design Leaked, Larger Camera Sensors on the Pro Max Model Expected
  10. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion India Launch Confirmed for April 20, Key Specifications Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com