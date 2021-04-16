Technology News
Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion Confirmed by Motorola India; to Sport Triple Rear Cameras

Moto G60 is expected to come with a 108-megapixel primary sensor while Moto G40 Fusion may carry a 64-megapixel sensor.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 April 2021 11:04 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @motorolaindia

Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion have three buttons on the right side

  • Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion could run Android 11 out-of-the-box
  • Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion may have dedicated Google Assistant button
  • Motorola India has not shared a release date for the two phones

Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion have been confirmed by Motorola India and the two phones will be unveiled via Flipkart. Two Moto G-series smartphones have been previously teased by the company and now their names have been revealed to be Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion, along with their design. As of now, there is no release date for the two phones in India as the tweet just says they are coming soon. Both phones have triple rear camera setups and there have been some leaks surrounding the two phones that hint at some of the specifications.

Motorola India tweeted that it will be revealing the features of the Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion exclusively on Flipkart. The image shared in the tweet shows the back panel design for the two phones and they come with triple rear cameras. The Motorola branding can be seen on the back as well. Moto G60 can be seen in a grey colour while Moto G40 Fusion is seen in a bluish finish. There are three buttons on the right side of both phones with two being for volume and power, and the third is presumably a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Moto G60 has a centrally located hole-punch cutout for the selfie shooter but the selfie camera location on the Moto G40 Fusion is hidden in the shared photo. Both phones have relatively thick bezels all around.

Most recently, the two phones were allegedly spotted in Geekbench listings with 6GB RAM on Moto G60 and 4GB on Moto G40 Fusion. Both phones run on Android 11, as per the listing. The phones are believed to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoCs. Moto G60 could come with a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor while the Moto G40 Fusion may carry a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Vineet Washington
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G to Launch in India on April 28, Amazon Availability Confirmed

