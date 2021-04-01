Technology News
Moto G60, Moto G20 Renders and Specifications Leak Online

Moto G60 is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 April 2021 17:28 IST
Moto G60, Moto G20 Renders and Specifications Leak Online

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Abhishek Yadav

Moto G60 is tipped to feature a hole-punch display

Highlights
  • Moto G20 is tipped to feature a quad camera setup at the back
  • Both the phones may come with a rear fingerprint sensor
  • Moto G60 is expected to have triple cameras at the back

Moto G60 and Moto G20 design and specifications have been leaked by a tipster. The leaked renders show the phones from both front and back. The Moto G60 appears to be the more premium model of the two with a hole-punch display design and triple cameras at the back. The Moto G20 is seen sporting a waterdrop-style notch display and has appeared in renders with quad cameras at the back. Both the phones are said to feature a rear fingerprint sensor.

Moto G60 design, specifications (expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav has leaked renders and specifications of the two phones – the Moto G60 and the Moto G20. The Moto G60 is seen to sport a flat hole-punch display with the cutout for the selfie camera placed in the top centre of the screen. There is a slight chin at the bottom of the display and the back has a glossy black finish. The phone appears to have a rectangular camera module at the top left corner of the back panel with three cameras inside aligned vertically. The tipster suggests that the Moto G60 will come with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, which is in line with an earlier leak. The phone is also tipped to have a rear fingerprint sensor with the Motorola logo embossed inside.

Past leaks suggest that the Moto G60 may feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be offered in 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage configurations. On the back, the phone is said to house a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel OV16A1Q sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel OV02B1b sensor. On the front, the Moto G60 may get a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone could be powered by a Snapdragon 732G SoC and carry a massive 6,000mAh battery.

Moto G20 design, specifications (expected)

The Moto G20 render, leaked by Yadav, suggests the phone may feature a flat display with a waterdrop-style notch. This model has a slightly thicker chin than the Moto G60. At the back, the Moto G20 has a rectangular camera module at the top left corner that houses four sensors in an L-shaped configuration. The phone is also seen to have a rear fingerprint sensor integrated with the Motorola logo. The Moto G20 back panel is seen to have a blue gradient finish.

Moto G20 was spotted on US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification site recently with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and FM Radio. The phone is also expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Motorola Moto G60

Motorola Moto G60

Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Moto G60, Moto G60 specifications, Moto G20, Moto G20 Specifications, Motorola
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Moto G60, Moto G20 Renders and Specifications Leak Online
