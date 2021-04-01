Moto G60 and Moto G20 design and specifications have been leaked by a tipster. The leaked renders show the phones from both front and back. The Moto G60 appears to be the more premium model of the two with a hole-punch display design and triple cameras at the back. The Moto G20 is seen sporting a waterdrop-style notch display and has appeared in renders with quad cameras at the back. Both the phones are said to feature a rear fingerprint sensor.

Moto G60 design, specifications (expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav has leaked renders and specifications of the two phones – the Moto G60 and the Moto G20. The Moto G60 is seen to sport a flat hole-punch display with the cutout for the selfie camera placed in the top centre of the screen. There is a slight chin at the bottom of the display and the back has a glossy black finish. The phone appears to have a rectangular camera module at the top left corner of the back panel with three cameras inside aligned vertically. The tipster suggests that the Moto G60 will come with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, which is in line with an earlier leak. The phone is also tipped to have a rear fingerprint sensor with the Motorola logo embossed inside.

Past leaks suggest that the Moto G60 may feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be offered in 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage configurations. On the back, the phone is said to house a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel OV16A1Q sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel OV02B1b sensor. On the front, the Moto G60 may get a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone could be powered by a Snapdragon 732G SoC and carry a massive 6,000mAh battery.

Moto G20 design, specifications (expected)

The Moto G20 render, leaked by Yadav, suggests the phone may feature a flat display with a waterdrop-style notch. This model has a slightly thicker chin than the Moto G60. At the back, the Moto G20 has a rectangular camera module at the top left corner that houses four sensors in an L-shaped configuration. The phone is also seen to have a rear fingerprint sensor integrated with the Motorola logo. The Moto G20 back panel is seen to have a blue gradient finish.

Moto G20 was spotted on US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification site recently with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and FM Radio. The phone is also expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.