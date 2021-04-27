Technology News
Moto G60 to Go on Sale in India Today for the First Time at 12 Noon: Price, Specifications

Moto G60 price in India is set at Rs. 17,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 April 2021 09:00 IST
Moto G60 to Go on Sale in India Today for the First Time at 12 Noon: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Moto G60 features a 20.5:9 display that supports up to 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Moto G60 will go on sale through Flipkart
  • The Motorola phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Moto G60 comes with a 108-megapixel primary camera

Moto G60 is set to go on sale in India today (Tuesday, April 27) for the first time. The Motorola phone was launched in the country last week — alongside the Moto G40 Fusion. The Moto G60 comes with a 120Hz display that carries a hole-punch design as well as a triple rear cameras. The Moto G60 features a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back. It also includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. The Moto G60 is priced in the budget-flagship category just under Rs. 20,000, and competes against the likes of the Realme 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M31s.

Moto G60 price in India, sale offers

Moto G60 price in India is set at Rs. 17,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne colour options and will go on sale through Flipkart starting 12pm (noon) today.

Sale offers on the Moto G60 include a Rs. 1,500 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and on ICICI debit/credit card EMI transactions. Flipkart will also host an exchange offer and no-cost EMI options.

Moto G60 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G60 runs on Android 11 with a stock interface and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone also carries an anti-fingerprint coating and a water-repellent design. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For photos and videos, the Moto G60 has the triple rear camera setup that houses the 108-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Moto G60 has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Motorola has provided a 6,000mAh battery with TurboPower 20 fast charging technology. Besides, the phone measures 169.9x75.88x9.6mm and weighs 220 grams.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.




