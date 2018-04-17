Moto G6 series has been teased ahead of its formal launch that is scheduled for April 19. The official teaser video gives a glimpse of some of the design elements of the phone Lenovo-owned Moto is planning to launch this time. The handset featured in the teaser is likely to be either the Moto G6 or Moto G6 Plus. However, the company is also in the headlines for preparing the launch of the Moto G6 Play alongside the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus.

The teaser, which has been released on Twitter by Motorola UK, shows the design of the upcoming Moto handset. It is unclear whether the model is the Moto G6 or the Moto G6 Plus as both are rumoured to include a dual rear camera setup. However, the brief presence of a twin camera system in the video suggests that it's not associated with the Moto G6 Play that is said to include a single camera sensor on the back.

In addition to the dual camera setup, the teaser video shows that the Moto G6 handset in question will come with a curved back panel - similar to the Galaxy S9. The video also highlights that the new Moto G model will retain the position of the front-facing fingerprint sensor that sits below the display panel. This additionally points to the fact the handset will not come with an edge-to-edge display, though we can expect thin bezels on the left and right of the display panel. Furthermore, you can see the Motorola branding on the handset featured in the video teaser.

The video also shows a giant volume rocker that is placed next to a textured power button. The latter looks similar to the Alert Slider on OnePlus flagships.

The teaser indeed doesn't reveal any specifications of the upcoming Moto G6 model. Nevertheless, some past reports have mentioned most of the hardware details. The dual-SIM Moto G6 is rumoured to feature a 5.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage. The Moto G6 Plus, on the other side, is reported to have a 5.93-inch full-HD+ IPS display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of inbuilt storage. Both are rumoured to have a 16-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor.