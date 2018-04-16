Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto G6 Plus With 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 660 SoC Spotted on Geekbench

 
16 April 2018
Moto G6 Plus With 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 660 SoC Spotted on Geekbench

Highlights

  • Moto G6 Plus Geekbench scores are 4123 (multi-core) and 866 (single-core)
  • Smartphone to be powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 2.21 GHz
  • One of the variants will have 4GB of RAM

Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, and Moto G6 Plus are the three smartphones that the Lenovo-owned mobile maker is expected to launch this week. Motorola is anticipated to unveil the trio at its Thursday, April 19 launch event in Brazil, and the handsets have been subject to several leaks already. Now, the Moto G6 Plus has been spotted on a benchmark site revealing some specifications of the upcoming smartphone. While most of the details have already been reported earlier, the latest report shows some more information regarding the processor and storage of the handset.

As per a Geekbench listing, the Moto G6 Plus will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. Apart from throwing light on the specifications of the upcoming smartphone, the listing also revealed the test scores. According to the listing, the Moto G6 Plus has a score of 4123 points in multi-core performance and 866 in the single-core.

Specifications of the Moto G6 Plus has been leaked earlier as well. The smartphone will most likely sport a 5.93-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC (contrary to the current report), 64GB of inbuilt storage, and a 3200mAh battery. However, previous reports had claimed that a 6GB of RAM variant of the smartphone will also be launched. Additionally, the Moto G6 Plus is expected to come with a dual rear camera setup, with one 12-megapixel sensor and one 5-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel front camera.

Also, renders of the Moto G6 Plus has been leaked several times revealing design details of the smartphone. It is also worth noting that, apart from the three smartphones in Moto G6 series, the company may also announce the Moto E5 Plus handset, the successor to last year's Moto E4 Plus. The benchmark scores for this smartphone have also been spotted earlier.

