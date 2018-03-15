Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto G6, Moto E5 Series Spotted in Indonesia, Thailand Ahead of Launch

 
, 15 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Moto G6, Moto E5 Series Spotted in Indonesia, Thailand Ahead of Launch

Moto G4 Play

Highlights

  • Moto G6 series has been listed on both TKDN and NBTC portals
  • The phones are expected to launch in Asia before other countries
  • Moto G6 Plus is said to get a 6GB RAM variant

Lenovo-owned Motorola is nearing the launch of its latest in the budget Moto G series of smartphones and it seems Southeast Asia will be the first region to get a taste of the company's Moto G6 and Moto E5 range. The phones have been spotted on TKDN and NBTC certification portals in Indonesia and Thailand respectively, similar to TENAA in China. Moto G6 Play has also been spotted on Malaysian certification website SIRIM. A report suggests the handsets will be launched in other Western countries after an Asia unveiling.

A report by Nashville Chatter, first spotted on Twitter, claims the Moto G6 (XT1925-7), Moto G6 Plus (XT1926-5), and Moto G6 Play (XT1922-1) have been listed on both TKDN and NBTC. On the other hand, the Moto E5 (XT1924-3) has been spotted on TKDN (Indonesia) and the Moto E5 Play (XT1944-6) was spotted on NBTC in Thailand.

moto g6 play plus main Moto G6 Play Plus Certification

Photo Credit: Nashville Chatter Class

 

Moto G6 Plus specifications

The most premium variant of the lot, Moto G6 Plus is expected to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, 4GB RAM/ 6GB of RAM, a 5.93-inch full-HD+, and a 3250mAh battery. The phone is reported to be available in Gold, White, Blue, Silver, and Cyan colour options.

Just recently, the Moto G6 Play was also spotted on Vietnamese certification agency NCC's website. The phone is rumoured to arrive in two variants - one with 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and the other with 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage. A separate Geekbench listing reveals the Moto G6 Play will sport a Snapdragon 430 SoC and run Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box.

On other hand, the Moto E5 will come with a 5.5-inch HD display and the Moto E5 Play will get a smaller 5.2-inch HD display. While not seen in the certification listings, there might be yet another Moto E5 Plus that is rumoured to come with a 5.8-inch HD+ display, 3GB RAM, and 64GB inbuilt storage.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Moto G6

Moto G6

Display

5.70-inch

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x2160 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 8.0 Oreo

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Moto G6 Play

Moto G6 Play

Display

5.70-inch

Front Camera

Yes

Resolution

720x1440 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 8.0 Oreo

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

Yes

Battery Capacity

4000mAh
Moto G6 Plus

Moto G6 Plus

Display

5.93-inch

Processor

octa-core

Front Camera

Yes

Resolution

1080x2160 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 8.0 Oreo

Rear Camera

Yes

Battery Capacity

3250mAh
Further reading: Android, Mobiles, Moto, Moto E5, Moto E5 Play, Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto G6 Play specifications, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Plus specifications
Google Search Now Shows Answers to Certain Queries, Without Search Results
Facebook Bans Far-Right Group Britain First for Inciting Hatred
Moto G6, Moto E5 Series Spotted in Indonesia, Thailand Ahead of Launch
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Samsung S8 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 5 vs Redmi Note 5 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Redmi 5A
  2. Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale Launched in India
  3. Redmi 5 Launched in India at Starting Price of Rs. 7,999
  4. Micromax Has a New Rs. 7,999 Redmi 5 Rival With 5000mAh Battery, 3GB RAM
  5. Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro Sale Today Ahead of Redmi 5 Launch
  6. Vivo V9 Listed on Company Site Ahead of March 23 Launch
  7. Vivo V9 Price, Specifications, Retail Box Leaked Ahead of March 23 Launch
  8. Windows 10 'Spring Creators Update' to Debut in April
  9. Redmi 5 vs Redmi Y1 vs Moto G5S vs Nokia 5
  10. Stephen Hawking, Renowned Theoretical Physicist, Dies at the Age of 76
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.