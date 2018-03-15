Moto G6, Moto E5 Series Spotted in Indonesia, Thailand Ahead of Launch

Lenovo-owned Motorola is nearing the launch of its latest in the budget Moto G series of smartphones and it seems Southeast Asia will be the first region to get a taste of the company's Moto G6 and Moto E5 range. The phones have been spotted on TKDN and NBTC certification portals in Indonesia and Thailand respectively, similar to TENAA in China. Moto G6 Play has also been spotted on Malaysian certification website SIRIM. A report suggests the handsets will be launched in other Western countries after an Asia unveiling.

A report by Nashville Chatter, first spotted on Twitter, claims the Moto G6 (XT1925-7), Moto G6 Plus (XT1926-5), and Moto G6 Play (XT1922-1) have been listed on both TKDN and NBTC. On the other hand, the Moto E5 (XT1924-3) has been spotted on TKDN (Indonesia) and the Moto E5 Play (XT1944-6) was spotted on NBTC in Thailand.

Photo Credit: Nashville Chatter Class

Moto G6 Plus specifications

The most premium variant of the lot, Moto G6 Plus is expected to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, 4GB RAM/ 6GB of RAM, a 5.93-inch full-HD+, and a 3250mAh battery. The phone is reported to be available in Gold, White, Blue, Silver, and Cyan colour options.

Just recently, the Moto G6 Play was also spotted on Vietnamese certification agency NCC's website. The phone is rumoured to arrive in two variants - one with 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and the other with 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage. A separate Geekbench listing reveals the Moto G6 Play will sport a Snapdragon 430 SoC and run Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box.

On other hand, the Moto E5 will come with a 5.5-inch HD display and the Moto E5 Play will get a smaller 5.2-inch HD display. While not seen in the certification listings, there might be yet another Moto E5 Plus that is rumoured to come with a 5.8-inch HD+ display, 3GB RAM, and 64GB inbuilt storage.