The Moto G6 series of affordable smartphones will become official today, after month of leaks and rumours. The upcoming Moto family — due to launch at an event in Sao Paulo, Brazil — will include the Moto G6, the Moto G6 Plus and the Moto G6 Play. While the first two will sport dual rear cameras, the last model in the series will have a single sensor, meaning it will be more towards the entry-level side than the mid-range segment. There have been multiple leaks of the three smartphones over the past few months, which have revealed most of the details, such as the Moto G6 price, specifications, features, and more.

It remains unclear what time the launch event will be held or whether it will be live streamed, but we will update this story as and when the information becomes available. Till then, you can read about all the information we have gathered so far from various online sources about the Moto G6 series.

Moto G6 price, specifications

Moto G6 — price tipped to be $249 (roughly Rs. 16,000) — is said to have a 5.7-inch Max Vision display with 18:9 aspect ratio and full-HD+ resolution. The leaked images, however, show a prominent chin below the display, so the handset won’t be as bezel-less as you may want it to be. It will reportedly be a dual-SIM smartphone running Android 8.0 Oreo, and will be powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 450 processor with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, Moto G6 is said to sport a 12-megapixel rear camera with LED Flash and 5-megapixel secondary rear camera. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera. The inbuilt storage of the phone is 64GB internal storage, expandable via microSD (up to 128GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS. It will be fuelled by a 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging. It is said to have a 3.5mm jack, micro-USB port, and fingerprint sensor below the display.

Moto G6 Plus price, specifications

Moto G6 Plus, whose price is yet to be leaked, will have a large 5.93-inch touchscreen panel with 18:9 aspect ratio and full-HD+ resolution. Another dual-SIM smartphone running Android 8.0 Oreo, the Plus model packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. It is said to have 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB), and fuelled by a 3200mAh battery. It also has the fingerprint sensor in front, a 3.5mm earphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Moto G6 Play price, specifications

Coming to the Moto G6 Play, priced at $199 (approximately Rs. 13,000), you will get a 5.7-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio, but with HD+ resolution. Unlike its siblings, it will carry the fingerprint sensor on the back, but retain the thick bezels. The Moto G6 Play is also a dual-SIM smartphone running Android 8.0 Oreo. It will feature a 1.4GHz octa-core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor and come with 2GB of RAM, and was recently spotted being outscored in benchmark tests by the rumoured Moto E5 Plus. For capturing images, the handset sports a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera, with LED flash on both ends. It has 16GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB), and is powered by a 4000mAh battery.

A recent leak suggested the three phones will come in Black, Gold, Indigo, Rose Gold, and Silver colour options. Other reports have said the Moto G6 series will come with a new 'Cutout' feature that will let users swap backgrounds in images. Also, users can apply "animated face filters". Similar to the Google Lens, the Moto G6 will let users point the camera to an object to learn more about it. Additionally, there are several other camera features in the handset, such as beautification mode, active photos, best shot, and more.