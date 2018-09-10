Moto G6 Plus India Launch Set for Today

The Moto G6 Plus mid-range smartphone will be launched in India today. The Moto G6 Plus India launch comes roughly five months after the global unveiling of the handset in Brazil. Following the release of a few teasers earlier this month, Motorola is all set to bring the Moto G6 Plus in the country. To recall, the Moto G6 Plus was announced by Motorola alongside two other smartphones - Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play. While the other two handsets had already made their way into India in June, the Moto G6 Plus India launch was delayed back then. Notably, the key highlights of the upcoming smartphone are a slightly larger display, faster processor, and more RAM than the other two variants. Motorola has already teased more features like 'smart dual rear cameras', 'low light photography', and more in the Moto G6 Plus. It will also come with other features such as Google Lens, Spot Colour, Portrait Mode, Selective Black and White, Landmark Recognition, Face Unlock, 18:9 Max Vision Display, and TurboPower Charging.

Moto G6 Plus price in India

Motorola has not officially announced the price in India and availability details of the Moto G6 Plus yet. However, when the smartphone was first launched in Brazil, its price was set at EUR 299 roughly Rs. 24,400). It comes in Indigo and Gold colour options, but there is no clarity on which models will be available here. For comparison, the Moto G6 price in India is Rs. 13,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant costs Rs. 15,999. Also, the Moto G6 Play comes with a price tag of Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. The Moto G6 is an Amazon-exclusive smartphone while the Moto G6 Play is Flipkart-exclusive in India. But, the company has not announced on which platform the Moto G6 Plus will be available.

Moto G6 Plus specifications

The Moto G6 Plus is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that features a 5.93-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone runs stock Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 630 SoC, paired with Adreno 508 GPU. It comes with 4GB of RAM.

In the camera department, the Moto G6 Plus is equipped with a 12-megapixel primary sensor featuring 78-degree lens and f/1.7 aperture, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with a 79-degree lens and f/2.2 aperture. It comes with a 8-megapixel camera with 80-degree lens and f/2.2 aperture.

The Moto G6 Plus comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The connectivity options in the smartphone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack. It has the standard set of sensors. The handset packs a 3,200mAh battery and comes with support for Motorola's TurboPower adaptor. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone measures 159.9x75.5x7.99mm, and weighs 165 grams.