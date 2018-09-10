Moto G6 Plus has become the latest smartphone to join the ever-growing list of affordable handsets in the Indian market. The new Moto G6 Plus joins its siblings Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play, which were launched in in the Indian market in June this year. It was unveiled globally in April, and has a bigger display, more RAM, and faster processor than its two siblings and sits on top of the Lenovo-owned brand’s G6 series. The India variant, in fact, comes with 6GB of RAM, compared to 4GB of RAM in the international variant.

Moto G6 Plus price in India

Moto G6 Plus price in India has been set as Rs. 22,499 for the sole 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage variant. It will go on sale via Amazon.in, Moto Hubs, and Motorola's offline retail partners starting today. The smartphone will only come in Indigo Black colour. Launch offers (only available offline) for Paytm Mall customers include Rs. 3,000 cashback for purchases made using the app. Jio users will get cashback of Rs. 4,450 on recharges of Rs. 198 and Rs. 299.

Moto G6 Plus specifications

Now coming to the specifications, Moto G6 Plus sports a 5.93-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixel) resolution. Based on stock Android 8.0 Oreo, with Android Pie update promised to be coming soon, the dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) phone runs on the 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 630 processor, with Adreno 508 GPU and 6GB RAM. In optics, there is a dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel primary sensor featuring 78-degree lens and f/1.7 aperture, and a secondary camera with 5-megapixel sensor having 79-degree lens and f/2.2 aperture In the front is an 8-megapixel camera with 80-degree lens and f/2.2 aperture. The phone has dual-tone, dual-lens LED flash on the back, and a selfie flash in front.

When it comes to storage, buyers will get 64GB of internal storage and microSD support up to 128GB. Connectivity suite of the smartphone includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, and the usual set of sensors. The Moto G6 Plus battery capacity is 3,200mAh, with support for Motorola’s TurboPower adaptor (which is claimed to deliver 7 hours of use on a charge of 15 minutes). The handset is listed in Indigo and Gold colours, measures 159.9x75.5x7.99mm, and weighs 165 grams.

