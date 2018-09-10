NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Moto G6 Plus With 6GB RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications, More

Moto G6 Plus With 6GB RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications, More

, 10 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Moto G6 Plus With 6GB RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications, More

The Moto G6 Plus price in India has been set as Rs. 22,499

Highlights

  • The Moto G6 Plus India variant comes with 6GB of RAM
  • It is powered by the Snapdragon 630 SoC
  • The smartphone goes on sale in India starting today, September 10

Moto G6 Plus has become the latest smartphone to join the ever-growing list of affordable handsets in the Indian market. The new Moto G6 Plus joins its siblings Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play, which were launched in in the Indian market in June this year. It was unveiled globally in April, and has a bigger display, more RAM, and faster processor than its two siblings and sits on top of the Lenovo-owned brand’s G6 series. The India variant, in fact, comes with 6GB of RAM, compared to 4GB of RAM in the international variant. 

Moto G6 Plus price in India

Moto G6 Plus price in India has been set as Rs. 22,499 for the sole 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage variant. It will go on sale via Amazon.in, Moto Hubs, and Motorola's offline retail partners starting today. The smartphone will only come in Indigo Black colour. Launch offers (only available offline) for Paytm Mall customers include Rs. 3,000 cashback for purchases made using the app. Jio users will get cashback of Rs. 4,450 on recharges of Rs. 198 and Rs. 299.

Moto G6 Plus specifications

Now coming to the specifications, Moto G6 Plus sports a 5.93-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixel) resolution. Based on stock Android 8.0 Oreo, with Android Pie update promised to be coming soon, the dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) phone runs on the 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 630 processor, with Adreno 508 GPU and 6GB RAM. In optics, there is a dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel primary sensor featuring 78-degree lens and f/1.7 aperture, and a secondary camera with 5-megapixel sensor having 79-degree lens and f/2.2 aperture In the front is an 8-megapixel camera with 80-degree lens and f/2.2 aperture. The phone has dual-tone, dual-lens LED flash on the back, and a selfie flash in front.

When it comes to storage, buyers will get 64GB of internal storage and microSD support up to 128GB. Connectivity suite of the smartphone includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, and the usual set of sensors. The Moto G6 Plus battery capacity is 3,200mAh, with support for Motorola’s TurboPower adaptor (which is claimed to deliver 7 hours of use on a charge of 15 minutes). The handset is listed in Indigo and Gold colours, measures 159.9x75.5x7.99mm, and weighs 165 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Moto, Moto G6 Plus
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
US SEC Stops Trading in 2 Cryptocurrency Products Over Market Confusion
Avengers 4 'A Very Living Organism' During Reshoots, Says Mark Ruffalo
Moto G6 Plus With 6GB RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications, More
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Jio Giving Users Up to 10GB Free Data; Here's How the Offer Works
  2. Moto G6 Plus With 6GB RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Xiaomi Redmi 6 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  4. OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Open Beta 2 Brings UI Improvements: How to Download
  5. Moto G6 Plus India Launch Set for Today
  6. Huami Amazfit Pace Smartwatch, Amazfit Cor Fitness Band Launched in India
  7. Tor Browser for Android With Anonymous Web Browsing Support Launched
  8. Vivo X23 With 6.41-Inch Display, Snapdragon 670 SoC, 8GB RAM Launched
  9. iPhone 6.1-Inch LCD Model's Pricing Leaked Ahead of September 12 Launch
  10. Shadow of the Tomb Raider Release Date Broken Internationally
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.