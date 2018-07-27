Moto G6 Plus India Launch Will Be 'Soon', Company Teases

Moto G6 Plus will arrive in India soon as the company has started teasing the launch of the mid-range smartphone in the country. Over three months after its formal debut in Brazil, the Moto G6 Plus is now heading to India. To recall, it was unveiled globally in April alongside the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play. The The smartphone sits at the top of the series with a marginally bigger display, faster processor, and more RAM than its two siblings. While the other two had made their way into the country in June, the Moto G6 Plus India launch was delayed. There is no clarity on the availability, price, and the reason for the delay.

As mentioned, the launch of Moto G6 Plus in India has been confirmed by none other than Motorola. The Lenovo-owned company's India Twitter handle on Thursday posted a teaser that said the smartphone is "coming soon". The teaser includes a 16-second video that confirms the arrival of the handset in the country. The company is touting the presence of a 'smart' camera in the smartphone that is "BuiltForMore". Unlike the teaser before the arrival of Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play, the company has not provided a dedicated site for users to register themselves for notifications surrounding the launch.

Moto G6 Plus price

The Moto G6 Plus price was announced as EUR 299 (about Rs. 24,350) during its global launch. As mentioned before, there is no clarity in the India price yet. For comparison, the Moto G6 price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. On the other hand, the Moto G6 Play price in India is Rs. 11,999 of the only 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. While the Moto G6 is an Amazon-exclusive smartphone, the Moto G6 Play is Flipkart-exclusive. As of now, the company has not yet provided any details on the availability of the Moto G6 Plus.

Moto G6 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G6 Plus sports a 5.93-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Based on stock Android 8.0 Oreo, the smartphone runs on the 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 630 processor, with Adreno 508 GPU and 4GB RAM. In terms of optics, there is a dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel primary sensor featuring 78-degree lens and f/1.7 aperture, and a secondary camera with a 5-megapixel sensor having a 79-degree lens and f/2.2 aperture In the front is an 8-megapixel camera with 80-degree lens and f/2.2 aperture. The phone has dual-tone, dual-lens LED flash on the back, and a selfie flash in front.

The Moto G6 Plus comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity suite of the smartphone includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, and the usual set of sensors. The Moto G6 Plus battery capacity is 3200mAh, with support for Motorola's TurboPower adaptor (which is claimed to deliver 7 hours of use on a charge of 15 minutes). The handset comes in Indigo and Gold colours, measures 159.9x75.5x7.99mm, and weighs 165 grams.