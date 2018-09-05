Moto G6 Plus is set to launch in India next week. After teasing the smartphone for over a month, Motorola has finally announced the launch date of the Moto G6 Plus in the country. The Lenovo-owned company had first introduced the mid-range smartphone globally back in April this year, and it is now making its way into India on September 10. To recall, Motorola had announced the Moto G6 lineup in Brazil that included two other smartphones - Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play - both of which had already been launched in India in June. Meanwhile, Moto G6 Plus, whose launch was delayed, comes with a slightly larger display, faster processor, and more RAM than the other two models.

Motorola has officially confirmed that the Moto G6 Plus will be unveiled next Monday. The mobile maker's India Twitter handle this week posted a GIF alongside the caption that reads - "The new #motog6plus is set to arrive on 10th September and is built to give you more with every feature!" In the GIF, Motorola is touting the presence of 'smart dual rear cameras', 'low light photography', 6GB RAM, and more in the Moto G6 Plus. It also shows other features such as Google Lens, Spot Colour, Portrait Mode, Selective Black and White, Landmark Recognition, Face Unlock, 18:9 Max Vision Display, and TurboPower Charging.

Moto G6 Plus price in India

Motorola had first launched the Moto G6 Plus priced at EUR 299 (about Rs. 24,350). The handset was launched with Indigo and Gold colour options. However, the company has not announced the smartphone's colour variants, price in India, and availability details yet. As for the Moto G6 price in India, it costs Rs. 13,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant and Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the Moto G6 Play is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. Notably, the Moto G6 is an Amazon-exclusive smartphone and the Moto G6 Play is Flipkart-exclusive in India.

Moto G6 Plus specifications

The Moto G6 Plus is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone. It sports a 5.93-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio and runs stock Android 8.0 Oreo. It is powered by the 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 630 processor, with Adreno 508 GPU and 4GB RAM. In terms of optics, the smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel primary sensor featuring 78-degree lens and f/1.7 aperture, and a secondary camera with a 5-megapixel sensor having a 79-degree lens and f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera with 80-degree lens and f/2.2 aperture. Also, it has dual-tone, dual-lens LED flash on the back, and a selfie flash in front.

The Moto G6 Plus is equipped with 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, and it had the usual set of sensors. The Moto G6 Plus is fuelled by a 3,200mAh battery and comes with support for Motorola's TurboPower adaptor (which is claimed to deliver 7 hours of use on a charge of 15 minutes). It measures 159.9x75.5x7.99mm, and weighs 165 grams.