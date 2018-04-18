Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus Leaked Case Renders Show Dual Cameras, 18:9 Display

 
18 April 2018
Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus Leaked Case Renders Show Dual Cameras, 18:9 Display

Photo Credit: Olixar/ Mobile Fun

Highlights

  • The cases are up for pre-order with stock expected in 3-5 days
  • Prices of the cases range from $7.49 to $11.99
  • Launch expected in Brazil on April 19

Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, and Moto G6 Plus are set for an unveiling in Sao Paulo, Brazil on April 19. With just about a day to go before the Moto G6 series launch, there's not much left to be seen as the Internet has been abuzz with design and internal specifications of all three variants in Lenovo-owned Motorola's mid-range refresh for 2018. In its latest set of leaks, right before the launch date, high quality renders of the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus have been outed by a major case maker.

As per Olixar case listings on Mobile Fun, cases for the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus can now be pre-ordered with stock expected in the next 3-5 days. The cases for both variants include the ArmourDillo protective case, ExoShield tough snap-on case, FlexiShield gel case, the leather-style wallet case, and an ultra-thin case. Prices of the cases range from $7.49 (roughly Rs. 492) to $11.99 (roughly Rs. 788).

The case renders reveal a horizontal dual camera setup on both variants, although certain case listings do show a single rear camera for the Moto G6. This could possibly be a rendering issue from the accessory manufacturer. Apart from that, the images show a notch-free display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. There is apparently a front-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Moto G6 specifications

In terms of specifications, the Moto G6 is expected to sport a 5.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) MaxVision 18:9 display, alongside internals such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB onboard storage, a 3000mAh battery, and a 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel rear camera combo. On the other hand, the Moto G6 Plus is said to feature a larger 5.93-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, 6GB RAM, 64GB inbuilt storage, a 3200mAh battery, and the same camera setup as the one on the Moto G6.

