Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto G6 Play, G6 Plus Listed in the UK Ahead of Expected April 19 Launch

 
, 19 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Moto G6 Play, G6 Plus Listed in the UK Ahead of Expected April 19 Launch

Photo Credit: Alza

Highlights

  • Carphone Warehouse has listed the two variants in the UK
  • The Moto G6 Plus has been listed in Blue and Silver colour variants
  • Launch expected in Brazil on April 19

The launch of Lenovo-owned Motorola's Moto G6 series of mid-range handsets is expected today, at an event in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Based on a plethora of leaks, we can expect to see the Moto G6 Play, Moto G6, and Moto G6 Plus launched. The Internet has been abuzz with dozens of Moto G6 price, design, and specifications leaks for the past few months. Just before the launch, two of the phones in the lineup have been listed online in the UK revealing certain features. Separately, a beta update to the Moto Voice app clearly mentions the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus.

Carphone Warehouse, a major phone retailer in the UK, has listed the Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus just before their anticipated launch. Interestingly, the Moto G6 is nowhere to be seen. Carphone Warehouse has done this in the past with a couple of HMD's Nokia-branded handsets. Anyway, let's get to what the listings reveal.

moto g6 play plus inline Moto Voice Moto G6 Google Play

Photo Credit: Carphone Warehouse

 

As per the listings, the Moto G6 Play will start at GBP 18 (roughly Rs. 1,700) per month and the Moto G6 Plus will start at GBP 26 (roughly Rs. 2,400) per month as part of domestic carrier contracts. There is zero upfront cost on purchase of either of the smartphones.

Talking about the features mentioned in the listings, Carphone Warehouse claims that the Moto G6 Play will sport a 5.7-inch edge-to-edge display, a rapid-focus camera, and a "long-lasting" battery. On the other hand, the Moto G6 Plus is stated to sport an "amazing" (and bigger) 5.9-inch panel alongside a "unique dual smart camera system that recognises landmarks and tells you more about them."

While the listings have since been taken down, Android Police reports that the Moto G6 Plus was listed in Blue and Silver colour variants. No images of the Moto G6 Play were available on Carphone Warehouse.

In the most recent set of leaks, case renders of the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus were spotted online showing expected design elements of both models in high quality.

moto voice beta google play Moto Voice Moto G6 Google Play

Photo Credit: Moto Voice/ Google Play

 

Separately, a beta update to the Moto Voice app clearly mentions the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus in its changelog and screenshot. The changelog reads: "Moto Voice BETA supports new features for 2018 moto g(6) and g(6) plus," something that is echoed in the first screenshot of the Google Play listing. The mentions confirm that the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus are in the company's pipeline for launches.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G6 Play, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play specifications, Moto G6 Plus specifications, Mobiles, Android, Moto Voice
Google Android, AdSense Probes Are Advancing: EU Antitrust Chief Margrethe Vestager
Facebook to Put 1.5 Billion Users Out of Reach of New EU Privacy Law
Moto G6 Play, G6 Plus Listed in the UK Ahead of Expected April 19 Launch
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Ebay - Fastest Finger (Saves) First!
TRENDING
  1. Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play Launch Expected Today
  2. WhatsApp's New Feature Will Make Managing Group Admins Easier
  3. iPhone SE 2 Launch Nears as Model Numbers Spotted in Europe
  4. Xiaomi to Launch Redmi S2 Budget Smartphone in India: Report
  5. Mi 6X (Mi A2) Promotional Video Suggests Redmi Note 5 Pro-Like Design
  6. Huawei P20, P20 Pro India Launch on April 24
  7. 2018 iPhone Models to Include Dual-SIM Variants, Start at $550: Kuo
  8. Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2i Variants Get Rs. 100 Price Hike in India
  9. OnePlus Wants Your Ideas for OnePlus 6 Video Ad
  10. Amazon App Adds International Shopping to Make Global Purchases Easier
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.