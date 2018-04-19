The launch of Lenovo-owned Motorola's Moto G6 series of mid-range handsets is expected today, at an event in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Based on a plethora of leaks, we can expect to see the Moto G6 Play, Moto G6, and Moto G6 Plus launched. The Internet has been abuzz with dozens of Moto G6 price, design, and specifications leaks for the past few months. Just before the launch, two of the phones in the lineup have been listed online in the UK revealing certain features. Separately, a beta update to the Moto Voice app clearly mentions the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus.

Carphone Warehouse, a major phone retailer in the UK, has listed the Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus just before their anticipated launch. Interestingly, the Moto G6 is nowhere to be seen. Carphone Warehouse has done this in the past with a couple of HMD's Nokia-branded handsets. Anyway, let's get to what the listings reveal.

Photo Credit: Carphone Warehouse

As per the listings, the Moto G6 Play will start at GBP 18 (roughly Rs. 1,700) per month and the Moto G6 Plus will start at GBP 26 (roughly Rs. 2,400) per month as part of domestic carrier contracts. There is zero upfront cost on purchase of either of the smartphones.

Talking about the features mentioned in the listings, Carphone Warehouse claims that the Moto G6 Play will sport a 5.7-inch edge-to-edge display, a rapid-focus camera, and a "long-lasting" battery. On the other hand, the Moto G6 Plus is stated to sport an "amazing" (and bigger) 5.9-inch panel alongside a "unique dual smart camera system that recognises landmarks and tells you more about them."

While the listings have since been taken down, Android Police reports that the Moto G6 Plus was listed in Blue and Silver colour variants. No images of the Moto G6 Play were available on Carphone Warehouse.

In the most recent set of leaks, case renders of the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus were spotted online showing expected design elements of both models in high quality.

Photo Credit: Moto Voice/ Google Play

Separately, a beta update to the Moto Voice app clearly mentions the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus in its changelog and screenshot. The changelog reads: "Moto Voice BETA supports new features for 2018 moto g(6) and g(6) plus," something that is echoed in the first screenshot of the Google Play listing. The mentions confirm that the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus are in the company's pipeline for launches.