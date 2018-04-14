Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto G6 Play Outscored by Moto E5 Plus in Leaked Geekbench Scores

 
, 14 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Moto G6 Play Outscored by Moto E5 Plus in Leaked Geekbench Scores

Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus (Representational)

Highlights

  • The phone got a single-core score of 653
  • Moto E5 Play received a multi-core score of 1835
  • The handset is expected to launch on April 19

Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, and Moto G6 Plus are all set to be the Lenovo-owned phone maker's upcoming mid-range handsets with their launch expected next week. But, latest reports suggest that the Moto G6 series might not be all that Motorola has up its sleeves for the April 19 launch event in Brazil. Moto E5 Plus, successor to last year's Moto E4 Plus, might also make an appearance at the event. As is customary with most upcoming smartphones, the Moto E5 Plus has been spotted on Geekbench. The listing suggests a single-core score of 653 and a multi-core score of 1835. This is of particular interest considering the Moto G6 Play - expected to be priced slightly higher - has a lower single-core score of 472 and multi-core score of 1801.

Apart from that, the listing reveals certain specifications of the budget smartphone that include 3GB of RAM, a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC (MSM8937) clocked at 1.4GHz, and Android 8.0.0 Oreo. Separately, a tweet by tipster Antri Yatim suggests the Moto E5 Plus will sport an 18:9 display with a "big" battery, and 3D glass design.

moto e5 plus geekbench inline Moto E5 Plus Geekbench

Previous reports have suggested that the Moto E5 Plus will sport a 5.8-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display, 3GB of RAM, and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The handset might also get a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with f/1.75 and f/2.0 aperture respectively. As a matter of fact, the entire Moto E5 series will reportedly arrive with dual rear cameras. In terms of connectivity, the Moto E5 Plus is said to have support for digital compass and NFC.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto E5 Plus, Moto E5 Plus specifications, Mobiles, Android, Motorola, Lenovo, Moto G6 Play
Telegram Will Use Built-In Systems to Bypass Ban in Russia, Says CEO Pavel Durov
Xiaomi Mi A2 aka Mi 6X Details Now Spotted in Firmware Files
Moto G6 Play Outscored by Moto E5 Plus in Leaked Geekbench Scores
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
IPL Merchandise Pricee
TRENDING
  1. Moto G6 Series Leaked Renders Reveal 5 Colour Options
  2. Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs Idea vs BSNL: Best Recharges Under Rs. 300
  3. BHIM App Introduces New Cashback Scheme for Customers, Merchants
  4. Redmi Note 5 Pro to Go on Pre-Orders Today at 12pm for the First Time
  5. Airtel Rs. 249 Pack With 2GB Data Per Day, 28-Day Validity Launched
  6. Xiaomi Launches Black Shark Gaming Smartphone With Controller Dock
  7. OnePlus 6 Case Renders Show Display Notch, Vertical Dual Rear Cameras
  8. Vivo Y71 With 6-Inch FullView Display Launched in India
  9. Gmail Could Soon Let You Send 'Self-Destructing' Emails
  10. Apple Leaked Memo Says 12 'Leakers' Arrested Last Year
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.