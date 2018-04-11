Moto G6 Play Leaked Video Shows Fullscreen Display, Single Rear Camera

The Moto G6 line is set to be unveiled on April 19 in Brazil, where not one but three new smartphones are expected to be unveiled. With a little over a week to go for the launch event, the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, and Moto G6 Play have already been the subject of several leaks, and now a new video has emerged that shows the latter in action. This short hands-on video shows that the phone will sport a single rear camera and a seemingly 18:9 fullscreen display with onscreen buttons.

This video leaked online, with screenshots spotted on SlashLeaks, is said to show a quick hands-on look at the upcoming Moto G6 Play. The design of the handset shown in the video coincides with numerous renders that have popped up online in the past few weeks. According to previous reports, the Moto G6 Play is expected to sport a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) Max Vision display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Further, the mid-range smartphone might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 SoC, paired with an Adreno 308 GPU. In terms of camera specifications, this phone will reportedly get a 13-megapixel rear sensor and a 5-megapixel selfie sensor.

On the other hand, the Moto G6 has been rumoured to sport a 5.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) Max Vision display with the same 18:9 aspect ratio. This variant might be fuelled by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. As for the camera, the Moto G6 is expected to get a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Front of the handset might get a 16-megapixel sensor.

And, lastly, the most premium model in the range - Moto G6 Plus - will sport a 5.93-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS display, and most probably be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC - paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. This phone is said to sport a 3200mAh battery. Pricing and availability details of all three variants will be clearer at the launch event on April 19.