Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto G6 Play Leaked Video Shows Fullscreen Display, Single Rear Camera

  hindi
, 11 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Moto G6 Play Leaked Video Shows Fullscreen Display, Single Rear Camera

Photo Credit: Alza

Highlights

  • Moto G6 Play has been spotted in a leaked hands-on video
  • It shows a quick overview of the front and back of the smartphone
  • Moto G6 launch event is slated for April 19

The Moto G6 line is set to be unveiled on April 19 in Brazil, where not one but three new smartphones are expected to be unveiled. With a little over a week to go for the launch event, the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, and Moto G6 Play have already been the subject of several leaks, and now a new video has emerged that shows the latter in action. This short hands-on video shows that the phone will sport a single rear camera and a seemingly 18:9 fullscreen display with onscreen buttons. 

This video leaked online, with screenshots spotted on SlashLeaks, is said to show a quick hands-on look at the upcoming Moto G6 Play. The design of the handset shown in the video coincides with numerous renders that have popped up online in the past few weeks. According to previous reports, the Moto G6 Play is expected to sport a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) Max Vision display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Further, the mid-range smartphone might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 SoC, paired with an Adreno 308 GPU. In terms of camera specifications, this phone will reportedly get a 13-megapixel rear sensor and a 5-megapixel selfie sensor.

On the other hand, the Moto G6 has been rumoured to sport a 5.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) Max Vision display with the same 18:9 aspect ratio. This variant might be fuelled by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. As for the camera, the Moto G6 is expected to get a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Front of the handset might get a 16-megapixel sensor.

And, lastly, the most premium model in the range - Moto G6 Plus - will sport a 5.93-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS display, and most probably be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC - paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. This phone is said to sport a 3200mAh battery. Pricing and availability details of all three variants will be clearer at the launch event on April 19.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play, Moto G6 Play specifications, Moto G6 specifications, Moto G6 Plus specifications, Mobiles, Android
How to Check If Your Facebook Data Was Shared With Cambridge Analytica
Facebook to Offer 'Bounty' for Reporting Data Abuse
Moto G6 Play Leaked Video Shows Fullscreen Display, Single Rear Camera
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Ebay - Gone in a Flash
TRENDING
  1. Best Phones Under Rs. 10,000 You Can Buy in India Right Now
  2. OnePlus 6 Spotted in New Leaks, Company Changes Its Domain Name
  3. Airtel Unveils Rs. 249 Pack, Revises Rs. 349 Plan to Counter Reliance Jio
  4. It Just Became a Lot Easier to Buy the Elusive Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
  5. Asus ZenFone 5 Price Leaked Ahead of China Launch
  6. Nokia 6 (2018) Review
  7. Amazon India's iPhone Fest Offers Discounts on iPhone, Apple Watch Models
  8. Honor 10 Leaked Image Shows Dual Rear Cameras With f/1.6 Aperture
  9. Nubia Z18 Mini with 18:9 Display, 6GB RAM, Android 8.1 Launched
  10. Google Launches Home, Home Mini Assistant-Powered Smart Speakers in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.