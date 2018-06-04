The Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play affordable smartphones will be launched in India today at an event Motorola is hosting in New Delhi. The Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play India launch comes roughly a month and a half after the global unveiling of the two handsets in Brazil; notably, the Moto G6 Plus model that was also unveiled in Brazil will not be launched for the domestic market at today’s event. The Moto G6 has been confirmed to be an Amazon-exclusive, while the Moto G6 Play will be available only via Flipkart. The two smartphones will take over from last year’s Moto G5s series in the Lenovo-owned brand’s portfolio.

Moto G6 vs Moto G6 Play: What's the Difference?

How to watch Moto G6 India launch live stream

The Moto G6 India launch will be live streamed, so you can catch the action live without skipping a single detail. The event is scheduled to start at 11:45am and can be streamed via YouTube. You can just hit the play button below to start watching the launch once the stream starts.

Moto G6, Moto G6 Play price in India, specifications

The Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play price in India and launch offers will be the big highlight of the event considering the specifications of the two models are already known. The Moto G6 price (MSRP) has been set as $249 (roughly Rs. 16,500), while the Moto G6 Play will cost the buyers $199 (approximately Rs. 13,000). At roughly these price points, the biggest competition for the two smartphones will be from Xiaomi’s popular Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro, along with the new Realme 1 and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1.

Moto G6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Honor 7X

As for the specifications, Moto G6 features a 5.7-inch screen with full-HD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC with Adreno 506 GPU and 3GB RAM. It runs stock Android 8.0 Oreo software and supports dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) functionality. There’s a dual rear camera setup — 12-megapixel primary camera with 76-degree lens and f/1.8 aperture, and 5-megapixel secondary camera with 79-degree lens and f/2.2 aperture. You get a dual-tone, dual-lens flash on the back too, along with a single LED flash in front.

The Moto G6 comes with 32GB of built-in storage, and support for storage expansion up to 128GB via microSD cards. For connectivity, the smartphone has 4G LTE, WI-Fi, USB Type-C, NFC, 3.5mm earphone jack, the standard sensors, and Bluetooth 4.2. There’s a 3000mAh battery with TurboCharge support to keep things running. Available in Indigo and Silver colour options, the model measures 153.7x72.3x8.3mm.

Moto G6 Play also has a 5.7-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio too, but it gets a panel with HD+ (720x1440 pixel) resolution. Stock Android 8.0 Oreo, dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) have made their way here too, but the processor has been switched to 1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 430, with Adreno 505 GPU. Buyers also get 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and microSD card support up to 128GB. A 13-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and single LED flash is on the back, while a similar selfie flash and an 8-megapixel sensor with 80-degree lens and f/2.2 aperture is on the back.

The highlight of the Moto G6 Play is its large 4000mAh battery, again with TurboCharge support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, and the usual sensors. Released in Indigo and Gold colours like its sibling Moto G6, the handset weighs 173 grams and measures 154.4x72.2x8.95mm.

The Moto G6 sports the fingerprint sensor in the front, below the display, while the Moto G6 Play has it embedded in the Moto logo on the back. Both the new Moto phones will only get one major Android update, the Android P.