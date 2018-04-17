Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto G5S Gets a Price Cut in India as Moto G6 Launch Nears

, 17 April 2018
Moto G5S Plus (Left), Moto G5S (Right)

Highlights

  • The smartphone was launched last year for Rs. 13,999
  • It is available in Lunar Gold, Fine Grey, and Oxford Blue variants
  • Price cut comes in the wake of impending Moto G6 launch

Moto G5S smartphone has received a price cut as Motorola readies to launch the Moto G6 series. The Lenovo-owned brand Motorola on Monday announced a permanent price cut on the Moto G5S that brings down the smartphone's price by Rs. 4,000. With this price cut, Moto G5S now costs Rs. 9,999 in the Indian market, and can be purchased at the new price across Moto Hubs, Amazon.in, and offline retail partners in Fine Gold, Lunar Grey, and Oxford Blue colour variants. Launched in India in August last year, the Moto G5S was initially priced at Rs. 13,999, while the Oxford Blue variant was launched later in October 2017 for a price of Rs. 14,999.

We are also expecting to see the launch of Moto G6 Play, Moto G6, and Moto G6 Plus at an event in Brazil later this week, and the India launch is expected to be in the same time frame.

Moto G5S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G5S Plus runs Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The handset runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of optics, the Moto G5S bears a single rear camera that has a 16-megapixel sensor, with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, and LED flash. The selfie camera has a 5-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, LED flash, and f/2.0 aperture. There is a 3000mAh battery under the hood, with TurboPower charging support.

Connectivity options on the Moto G5S include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. Additionally, sensors on the phone are accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor.

 

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Easy to hold and use
  • Good build quality
  • Good battery life
  • Stock Android
  • Turbo charging support
  • Bad
  • No notification light
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Gets warm
  • Slightly overpriced
Read detailed Motorola Moto G5S review

Display

5.20-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Nokia 6
