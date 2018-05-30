Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto G5S Plus Android 8.1 Oreo Update Rollout Begins, May Security Patch Included

 
, 30 May 2018
Moto G5S Plus Android 8.1 Oreo Update Rollout Begins, May Security Patch Included

Highlights

  • Moto G5S Plus users will receive the update via OTA rollout
  • The Android 8.1 Oreo update also brings May security patch
  • This update brings new Settings menu and power menu

Lenovo's brand Moto is rolling out the Android 8.1 Oreo update for all Moto G5S Plus users. The update brings new features and the latest May security patch as well. With the update, the Moto G5S Plus gets new multitasking features, notification controls, improved data saver and battery features, new power menu UI, new Settings menu, and Bluetooth improvements.

As mentioned, the update also brings the latest May security patch with it as well, so we recommend you to install the update as soon as you receive it. The update is arriving over-the-counter (OTA), and you can check for availability in your region by visiting Settings > About Phone > System updates. The rollout may be in phases so if it doesn't hit your immediately, it should arrive soon. Furthermore, ensure that you back up your phone data before you begin installing the update. We recommend that you upgrade under a strong data connection, and that your smartphone has a battery life of 50 percent or more.

The Moto G5S Plus was launched in India last year in August for Rs. 15,999. In December, the price was slashed by Rs. 1,000, and the smartphone is available on Amazon, and Moto Hub stores. To recall, the Moto G5S Plus was launched running Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and the Android 8.1 Oreo update will be welcomed by users.

Moto G5S Plus specifications

The Moto G5S Plus bears a metal unibody design, a water-repellent nano-coating making it splash-proof, and ships with a TurboPower charger for fast charging. The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G5S Plus runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, and it sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The Moto G5S Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2GHz, coupled with 4GB of RAM. As we mentioned, the smartphone bears a dual rear camera setup with two 13-megapixel sensors with an f/2.0 aperture, depth editing software, and colour correcting dual-LED flash. On the front, it bears an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, wide-angle lens, and an LED flash.

It bears 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options on the Moto G5S Plus include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The smartphone runs on a 3000mAh battery that with the TurboPower charger can in 15 minutes provide up to 6 hours of battery life. It weighs 168 grams and measures 153.5x76.2x8mm.

Moto G5S Plus

Moto G5S Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Stock Android
  • Turbo charging support
  • Decent camera performance
  • Bad
  • Slightly bulky
  • No VoLTE support at launch
  • Gets warm in use
  • No notification light
Read detailed Motorola Moto G5S Plus review
Display5.50-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x1920 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 7.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
