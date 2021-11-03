Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Moto G51 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Reportedly Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G51 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Reportedly Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G51 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 November 2021 14:43 IST
Moto G51 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Reportedly Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G51 is priced in China at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,500)

Highlights
  • Moto G51 will pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • Moto G51packs 8GB RAM, offers 128GB of storage
  • Moto G51 is said to support 10W charging

Moto G51 was launched in the Chinese market on Wednesday, as per reports. The phone is said to powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The budget handset has launched with a triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch display notch design. The back cameras are aligned in one single line in a capsule-like camera module. The Moto G51 has a large 6.8-inch IPS LCD display. There is no clarity on when the budget smartphone will be available in other international markets.

Moto G51 price and sale

The new Moto G51 is priced in China at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,500) for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, as per a report by Chinese blogger WHYLAB. It has launched in Blue and Grey gradient hues. Availability of the phone has not yet been announced.

Moto G51 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Moto G51 is reported to feature a 6.8-inch hole-punch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. As mentioned, the phone is powered by the 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC paired with 8GB RAM. Internal storage is said to be at 128GB.

As for cameras, the Moto G51 features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel S5JKN1 primary sensor. The setup also includes an 8-megapixel and an additional 2-megapixel sensor as well.

Moto G51 is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery that is said to support 10W fast charging. It is also said to support Dolby Atmos. There is a rear fingerprint scanner spotted at the back of the phone. MySmartPrice also reports of connectivity options like dual-SIM card slot, 5G support, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack to be included in the new Motorola phone.

Developing story...

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Moto G51

Moto G51

Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G51, Moto G51 PRice, Moto G51 Specifications, Motorola
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Singapore Plans to Become Magnet for Crypto Activities, Government Mulls Regulating Crypto Space

Related Stories

Moto G51 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Reportedly Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  2. Redmi Note 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G
  3. From Eternals to Dhamaka, What to Watch in November
  4. Moto G51 5G Spotted on NBTC Certification Site, Hints at Imminent Launch
  5. Elon Musk's Starlink Registers India Unit, Targets Rural Districts
  6. Poco M4 Pro 5G First Images Leaked, May Come With Dual Rear Cameras
  7. iOS 15.1 Includes Unpatched ‘Zero-Day’ Security Flaws, Researcher Says
  8. Amazon Announces Alexa Users Will No Longer Enjoy Email Access
  9. WhatsApp Says It Banned a Total of 2.209 Million Accounts in India in September
  10. Elon Musk Says 'Much Respect' for Starlink India Director Sanjay Bhargava
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G51 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Reportedly Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Singapore Plans to Become Magnet for Crypto Activities, Government Mulls Regulating Crypto Space
  3. Lenovo Launches 4 New Yoga-Series Laptops With Windows 11 Alongside Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6, Tianjiao Pad Tablets
  4. Lenovo Leads Notebook PC Shipments in Q3, Dell Sees 50 Percent Annual Growth: Strategy Analytics
  5. Ether Scales $4,600 to Record High, Bitcoin Trails
  6. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Shares Company's Metaverse Vision, Shows How It Will Work
  7. HP Omen 27c Curved Gaming Monitor With 240Hz Refresh Rate, HDR400 Support Launched
  8. Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard Will Now Let You Copy, Paste Across Android, Windows: How to Enable
  9. Boston Dynamics' AI-Equipped Robot Dog Deployed at US National Grid Sites to Help Inspect, Maintain Equipment
  10. TikTok-Parent ByteDance Founder Zhang Yiming Said to Step Down as Chairman, Leaves Board
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com