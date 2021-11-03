Moto G51 was launched in the Chinese market on Wednesday, as per reports. The phone is said to powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The budget handset has launched with a triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch display notch design. The back cameras are aligned in one single line in a capsule-like camera module. The Moto G51 has a large 6.8-inch IPS LCD display. There is no clarity on when the budget smartphone will be available in other international markets.

Moto G51 price and sale

The new Moto G51 is priced in China at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,500) for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, as per a report by Chinese blogger WHYLAB. It has launched in Blue and Grey gradient hues. Availability of the phone has not yet been announced.

Moto G51 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Moto G51 is reported to feature a 6.8-inch hole-punch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. As mentioned, the phone is powered by the 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC paired with 8GB RAM. Internal storage is said to be at 128GB.

As for cameras, the Moto G51 features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel S5JKN1 primary sensor. The setup also includes an 8-megapixel and an additional 2-megapixel sensor as well.

Moto G51 is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery that is said to support 10W fast charging. It is also said to support Dolby Atmos. There is a rear fingerprint scanner spotted at the back of the phone. MySmartPrice also reports of connectivity options like dual-SIM card slot, 5G support, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack to be included in the new Motorola phone.



