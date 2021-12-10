Technology News
Moto G51 5G With Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, 120Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto G51 5G price in India is set at Rs. 14,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 December 2021 12:17 IST
Moto G51 5G With Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, 120Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola India

Moto G51 5G comes with triple rear cameras

Highlights
  • Moto G51 5G will be available for purchase in India starting December 16
  • The Motorola phone was unveiled in Europe last month
  • Moto G51 5G comes in a single configuration, with 64GB storage

Moto G51 5G was launched in India on Friday. The new model is the company's most affordable 5G phone in the country. It comes with support for 12 global 5G bands to deliver an enhanced connectivity experience. The Moto G51 5G is also powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC. The smartphone comes with a 120Hz display and carries triple cameras at the back. The Moto G51 5G competes against the likes of the Redmi Note 10T and Realme Narzo 30 5G in the country.

Moto G51 5G price in India, availability

Moto G51 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 14,999 and it only comes in a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The smartphone comes in Aqua Blue and Indigo Blue colours and will be available for purchase in the country through Flipkart starting 12pm (noon) on December 16.

Last month, the Moto G51 5G was launched in Europe with a starting price of EUR 229.99 (roughly Rs. 19,700).

Moto G51 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G51 5G runs on Android 11 with My UX on top, and the smartphone features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) Max Vision display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and depth shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Moto G51 5G has a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

The Moto G51 5G comes with 64GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

Motorola has packed the Moto G51 5G with a 5,000mAh battery with 20W Rapid Charging support. The phone measures 170.47x76.54x9.13mm and weighs 208 grams.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More



