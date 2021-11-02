Technology News
Moto G51 5G Spotted on NBTC Certification Site, Hints at Imminent Launch

Moto G51 5G was spotted on NBTC with the model number XT2171-2.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 2 November 2021 17:45 IST
Moto G51 5G Spotted on NBTC Certification Site, Hints at Imminent Launch

Moto G51 5G is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC

Highlights
  • Moto G51 5G may come with a triple rear camera setup
  • Moto G51 5G has also been spotted on 3C, US FCC as well
  • Moto G51 5G may feature a full-HD+ display

Moto G51 5G is largely expected to launch sometime this month. Ahead of this anticipated launch, the phone has been spotted on Thailand's NBTC certification website. This latest certification adds to the speculation that the launch of the Moto G51 5G is not too far. The phone has leaked on several occasions in the past. It has been spotted on other certification sites like China's 3C and US' FCC as well. This also hints that the Moto G51 5G is gearing up to launch in varied markets across the world.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav spotted the Moto G51 5G on the NBTC certification site with the model number XT2171-2. This same model number was spotted on the 3C certification site in China as well. The NBTC certification does not reveal any information about the phone, but hints that the handset launch may be imminent. Past reports do point towards a November launch, and if this holds any weight, then Motorola is likely to start teasing the Moto G51 5G soon.

The Moto G51 5G has been spotted on Geekbench in the past and the listing suggests that the upcoming phone could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone is likely to run on Android 11 out-of-the-box, as per Geekbench.

As mentioned, the Moto G51 5G was recently also spotted on 3C certification site suggesting that the phone may feature 10W charging support (5.0VDC, 2.0A). This suggests that Moto G51 5G could be a budget phone. A previous report suggests that the phone may have the codename 'Cyprus 5G.' It is likely to feature a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with a triple rear camera that features a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. In addition, Moto G51 5G may sport a full-HD+ display.

The launch of Moto G51 5G has not been confirmed by Motorola yet.

Comments

Moto G51 5G, Moto G51 5G Specifications, Motorola
Tasneem Akolawala
