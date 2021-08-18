Moto G50 5G (codenamed 'Saipan') specifications have been tipped online. The upcoming smartphone is expected to come with a Mediatek Dimensity 700 SoC that might be paired with 4GB of RAM. There is another Moto G50 model — codenamed Ibiza — that is powered by a Snapdragon 480 SoC and also comes with 5G connectivity. Earlier this week, the design and official-looking renders of Moto G50 5G 'Saipan' were shared by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) that showed the difference in design to its Snapdragon-equipped counterpart.

The key specifications of the Moto G50 5G 'Saipan' were shared by notable tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer in collaboration with Pricebaba. There has been no official confirmation from Motorola regarding the design, specifications, price, and launch date for Moto G50 5G 'Saipan.'

Moto G50 5G 'Saipan' specifications

As per the tipster, Moto G50 5G 'Saipan' is expected to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. Under the hood, it might get a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC that is likely to be paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

For optics, Moto G50 5G 'Saipan' is expected to get a triple rear camera setup that may be headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It may get a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is also expected to get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor — as seen in the renders shared earlier this week.

Connectivity options could include NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and more. It is also expected to come in Cosmo and Iron colour options. The tipster hasn't shared any details regarding the battery in the Moto G50 5G 'Saipan.'

The renders shared by Blass show a difference in design for Moto G50 5G 'Saipan' as compared to the Snapdragon 480 SoC-equipped Moto G50 that was launched in March. The back gets a square-shaped housing for its triple rear camera setup. The fingerprint sensor has also been moved to the side and doubles up as the power button. Along with this, it gets a volume rocker and a voice assistant button on the right side. Up front, the bezels on three sides of the screen are thick and it gets an even thicker chin.